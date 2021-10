On Tuesday, the Travis County Commissioners Court granted a $200,000 funding request for one year from Asian Family Support Services of Austin. While the resolution was passed unanimously, several commissioners and public callers lamented the lack of procedure of the motion, given that several other groups in need had lost or been denied funding earlier this year due to a directive issued by the governor of the Capital Area Council of Governments.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO