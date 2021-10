It’s been an incredible week of growth for the New World community. The demand for the game, the whole gaming world has been witness to, has been staggering. While it was certainly Amazon's aspiration to welcome massive numbers of players into the game during launch week, they seem to have been surprised by just how many adventurers washed up on Aeternum’s shores. Over a million players entered New World on launch day. Each day after launch that number has increased, translating into long queue times for some of our more popular worlds.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO