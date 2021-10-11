CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Optimized Extrusion Screw Design Maximizes Throughput, Quality

plasticstoday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSingle or twin screws are at the very heart of the plastics extrusion process that transforms raw materials into pellets, sheet, pipe, or profile. These highly engineered components are integral to transporting, compressing, mixing, heating, cooling, shearing, and pumping a variety of viscous substances through dies into highly structured products. As such, the screws are also the primary factors in production throughput and final quality.

www.plasticstoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
plasticstoday.com

8 Ways to Optimize Closure Design Using Predictive Modeling

Success in today’s business environment is frequently based on getting products to market quickly, and while minimizing development costs. To help achieve this objective, one of the tools that should be deployed is predictive modeling. Using intelligent software to predict how your package is likely to function before you’ve even created anything three-dimensional is an excellent way of cutting down iterations and improving your speed-to-market.
COMPUTERS
Design World Network

Optimizing the Design of a Precision Mechanical Drive System

Mechanical drive trains are at the heart of motion control systems. Whether its robotics and automation or packaging and material handling, many such systems rely on mechanical drive components such as gears and couplings for optimal performance. When designing a mechanical drive train in a servo motion control system, considerations...
TECHNOLOGY
Washington Examiner

Short order: Some Hooters waitresses concerned about underwearlike new uniforms

Hooters waitresses wear short shorts, and some are complaining about how tiny they're getting. The restaurant chain, known for its scantily clad servers and chicken wings, issued new uniforms, including shorts that look almost like hip-hugger underwear. Two different companies, either Hooters of America or the Original Hooters, operates each...
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
raventribune.com

The couple kept it at the airport because their luggage was too heavy – and “Stowe” was discovered

On a trip to Las Vegas, surprises are always expected, but the adventure has already begun at the Texas airport for Christie and Jared Owens. As the couple was checking their luggage at the airport, an employee of Southwest Airlines informed them that they weighed nearly 3kg. When the two wanted to rearrange their roles, they finally made a surprising discovery.
ScienceAlert

Jet Fuel Made From This Crop Could Cut Emissions by Up to 68%, New Analysis Proves

The aviation industry is necessary for the world we live in today, but it places a strain on the environment, thanks to emissions from petroleum-based fossil fuel. According to a new study, we could reduce these emissions by up to 68 percent – by switching to a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) derived from plants. Specifically, the non-edible oilseed crop Brassica carinata, a variety of mustard plant. And it could be more cost-effective than petroleum fuel. "If we can secure feedstock supply and provide suitable economic incentives along the supply chain, we could potentially produce carinata-based SAF in the southern United States," says...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Plastic Extrusion#Throughput#Unisol
Robb Report

From a Lamborghini’s Roar to a Moët’s Pop: How Sound Became One of Luxury’s Most Powerful Tools

Nothing about the feeling of driving a Lamborghini is accidental. According to Maurizio Reggiani, the marque’s chief technical officer, the sensation springs directly from the noise of those 12 screaming cylinders. That high-pitched roar triggers excitement, a key component in a precisely calibrated chain of events that takes your ears, the car, then your stomach from zero to 60 in a little over two seconds. “When you are in a super-sports car, the sound becomes part of your emotions,” says Reggiani. “It becomes part of your perception of speed. If you hit the gas, you expect to hear a tremendous...
CARS
dailynewsen.com

Swiss scientists find an effective antibody against all Variants of Covid

Scientists from the University Hospital of Lausanne and the Federal Polytechnic School of that Swiss city (EPFL) today announced the discovery of a monoclonal antibody capable of neutralizing all the variants of COVID-19, including the Delta. The scientific finding, published in the specialized magazine "Cell Reports", has been achieved by...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
yankodesign.com

Furniture with storage that are the ultimate design hacks to maximize space in your modern millennial homes!

Our modern millennial homes have many virtues, but one thing they lack is…space! Space constraint is a major issue in the cramped apartments most of us end up in today. Although smart storage solutions can be a lifesaver in such tricky and compact situations. But let’s be honest, no matter how many shelves or cabinets you add to your home, there’s just never ENOUGH space! So, how about furniture designs with storage? Whoever decided to add hidden storage spaces to everyday furniture pieces is a downright genius according to me. These clever designs function as your essential furniture pieces while providing unique storage solutions. And we’ve curated the most functional + aesthetically pleasing ones we could come across! From a smart bed that doubles up as a couch, WFH desk, while being fully amped multiple nooks and crannies for storage to a home office desk with hidden storage systems – these furniture designs with storage are the ultimate space-saving additions to your home!
INTERIOR DESIGN
plasticstoday.com

Extrusion Basics: Toil and Trouble, and Plastics Processing

Hallowe’en is still two weeks away, yet the stores are full of pumpkins, real and plastic, and other orange-and-blacks (Princeton colors). Here’s our chance to deal with death and still have fun. Or so it seems. I spent one Hallowe’en evening in a cemetery with dozens of serious spirit-seekers who were not there to have fun, and I’ll never forget it.
INDUSTRY
Robb Report

This Bonkers New 79-Foot ‘Hyperboat’ Concept Has a See-Through Carbon-Fiber Hull

The routinely disruptive Lazzarini Design Studio has just birthed yet another mind-bending concept. Say hello to Embryon, a new tender packing advanced tech and formidable performance specs, according to the Italian outfit. Billed as a “hyperboat,” the 79-footer could be powered exclusively by hydrogen for clean and efficient cruising at speeds in excess of 60 knots. However, Embryon’s most notable feature is her transparent hull. Crafted from dry carbon fiber, it has a mirrored finish on the exterior for privacy and added pizzaz yet is completely clear from the interior. That means seafarers score unrivaled sea views. Furthermore, Lazzarini claims this near-weightless...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
IFLScience

Native Americans Are Not Who We Thought They Were, Study Finds

A widely believed theory about the origins of Native Americans has been dealt a huge blow by a new genetic analysis of ancient teeth, implying the ancient inhabitants of what is now America were not who we thought they were. The theory, largely based on archaeological evidence found at Native...
SCIENCE
The Motley Fool

Is Blue Apron Stock a Buy?

Blue Apron’s growth has accelerated during the pandemic. It expects that growth to continue after the crisis ends. Investors will get a better look at how things are going when the company next reports earnings. At the beginning of 2020, Blue Apron's (NYSE:APRN) days seemed numbered. The meal kit maker...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Footwear News

These 25 DTC Footwear Sites Are Showing Big Traffic Gains

Every footwear brand wants to nail direct-to-consumer. In general, higher profit margins and a greater control over brand distribution makes DTC important for brands of all sizes. It’s part of the reason brands like Nike, Adidas and Crocs are nixing partnerships with different wholesalers to focus on key accounts and direct-to-consumer channels. As e-commerce continues to grow, digitally focused footwear brands are seeing returns in web traffic. Similarweb, which analyzes web traffic data, highlighted the 25 fastest-growing DTC footwear brands, according to web traffic. The list ranks the brands according to quarter-over-quarter website traffic growth and is limited to websites with at...
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy