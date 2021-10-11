Should you buy your Christmas turkey and pigs in blankets to freeze now?

Pizza giant Domino’s has said it plans to hire more than 8,000 drivers across the UK and Ireland as part of preparations for the busy Christmas period.It comes as the takeaway firm updates shareholders on its trading over the past three months.The company said it sold seven pizzas each second over the period, with online orders peaking to 13 per second on 3 July as England took on Ukraine in football’s European Championship.The company said sales in the 13 weeks to September 26 were up 8.8 per cent on a like-for-like basis to £375.8m.With the majority of vacancies currently available...

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO