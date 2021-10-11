Should you buy your Christmas turkey and pigs in blankets to freeze now?
If there’s a turkey heaven, it’s in Essex. Down at Springate Farm near Chelmsford to be precise, where in a wooded copse a thousand turkeys are gambolling through the trees towards me. Some are running, swaying from side to side like black speckled sedan chairs at full pelt, others stomping more sedately on flat grey feet. They eye us beadily, necks jutting and red wattles – the flap of skin that falls from their chin – swaying, as they chatter and squawk. No gobbling though: turkeys don’t gobble until they are mature, at around six months, and then only the males.www.telegraph.co.uk
Comments / 0