CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

L.A.'s Hippest Halloween Happenings, From Family Fun-Filled Festivities to Interactive Events & More

UncoverLA
UncoverLA
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Now that you're an adult and the idea of collecting as much candy as possible on Halloween seems like more of a torture tactic than the goal it was when you were 10, it's time to enjoy the ancient holiday right. We've compiled a list of L.A.'s coolest, spookiest, and...

uncoverla.com

Comments / 0

Related
New Jersey 101.5

Fall street fairs & family events happening in NJ

Fall has officially arrived in New Jersey, and so has the autumn fun. Just because summer's in the rearview mirror, doesn't mean there's a shortage of things to do. In fact, fall is one of the best times of year for many types of family fun events. From street fairs to late-season carnivals, there's always something going on around New Jersey.
TRAVEL
Yakima Herald Republic

Fall fun and Halloween happenings back in force for Yakima Valley families

Fall is here and winter is getting primed with the potential for some unusually chilly temperatures the next few days. It’s a great time in the Yakima Valley to bundle up a bit, get some fresh air and enjoy the great outdoors at multiple autumn attractions. The fun stuff includes...
YAKIMA, WA
TravelPulse

Halloween Events and Fall Fun Around the Orlando Area

Whether you enjoy the scariest thrills or just the decorative fall overlay, there’s plenty to keep you and your family entertained this Halloween season in Orlando. The Theme Park Capital of the World is host to numerous events from spooky park events and family-friendly fun to extra scary encounters and themed hotel packages.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bram Stoker
Person
Beetlejuice
WDTN

Find Family Fun at the Centerville Fall Festival

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Get a taste of fall at the Centerville Fall Festival at Stubbs Park at 22 W. Spring Valley Pike on Sunday, October 3. According to a release, the event features fun for all ages. Kids can enjoy a petting zoo, interactive inflatables, and free pumpkin decorating while adults listen to live […]
CENTERVILLE, OH
Redlands Daily Facts

Halloween fun for Inland families includes movies, trick-or-treating and more

Families have more options for fall fun this year as coronavirus restrictions on large gatherings ease up. Here’s a look at what’s happening in the Inland Empire:. The free “Halloweekend” includes an escape room, family trick-or-treating and movie night. The community Treat Trail and Family Movie Night begins at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at the City Hall South Lawn, 400 S. Vicentia Ave. After games and trick-or-treating, families can bring their own lawn chairs and blankets and watch Disney’s “Frankenweenie” at 6:30 p.m. Corona and OBCTheater present an escape room experience Friday through Sunday, Oct. 15-17, at the Historic Civic Center Theater on 815 W. Sixth St. Timed tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased at obctheater.com. Information: www.coronaca.gov/Halloweekend; Rec.Svcs@CoronaCA.gov; 951-736-2241.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
WCBD Count on 2

Trick-or-treat aboard the USS Yorktown: Family-friendly Halloween event happening Oct. 23

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Patriots Point will host a free, family-friendly event aboard the USS Yorktown. As an alternative to trick-or-treating in your neighborhood, children are encouraged to wear their costumes and gather candy and other prizes while going plane to plane on the Yorktown’s Hangar Deck. Families can also choose to participate in […]
FESTIVAL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Night#Family Fun#Harvest Festival#Dj#Instagram#Ig#Cinespia
Blue Springs Examiner

Autumn and Halloween-themed events bring fun for families

October brings a host of opportunities for families and others – some spooky and some not so spooky. There are pumpkins and candy, and maybe a ghost or two. • Paranormal Investigation at Fort Osage: 5 to 6:30 p.m. and 8 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, 107 Osage St., Sibley. You can go with paranormal investigators who will search the old fort looking for former residents. Cost: $20 for those 13 and older.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
tulsakids.com

The Castle Halloween Festival Family Fear Guide

It’s that time again, folks. From crunchy, gorgeous autumn leaves to cooler temperatures and spooky, pumpkin-lined porches, October is objectively the best month of the year according to actual science I totally didn’t make up. This past weekend, we went to check out the Castle of Muskogee’s Halloween Festival, and...
CASTLE, OK
Florida Family Insiders

Free family fun at Flamingo Road Nursery's Fall Festival 2021!

Flamingo Road Nursery is home to an annual Fall Festival at their 10-acre garden center in Davie, Fl. It runs for 6 weeks this year from the end of September to the first week of November and features a large pumpkin patch, corn stalks, apple cider, and all the trappings that make you rub your eyes to make sure you are in fact in Florida, and not a place that has seasons.
DAVIE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Amazon
millburysutton.com

Discover all kinds of family fun with these fairs and festivals

Note: Some events may be curtailed, postponed or canceled depending on changing COVID-19 protocols. Please check the event’s website for updates. KING RICHARD’S FAIRE: Weekends from Sept. 4 through Oct. 24 (open Columbus Day), 235 Main St., Carver. 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. each day. Step back in time and enjoy medieval games, food, spectacles and more. Information: https://kingrichardsfaire.net/
CELEBRATIONS
laparent.com

Family-Friendly Ways to Celebrate Halloween in L.A.

SoCal theme parks get spooky makeovers, pumpkin patches pop up around L.A. and haunting, immersive experiences scare and delight families throughout the month. This all means one thing: it’s Halloween season! Are you ready? If you need some costume inspiration or ideas on what to do and where to go, we’ve got you covered in our Halloween roundup.
LIFESTYLE
Us Weekly

The Halloween Decor and Costumes at Target Are Seriously Fun and Festive

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Have you seen the memes on social media with two side-by-side pictures that say “September 30th vs. October 1st”? If you know what we’re talking about and totally relate, you’re likely just as excited for #SpookySeason as we are! October is all about Halloween, and we immediately embrace the festive spirit at the start of the month.
BEAUTY & FASHION
wvlt.tv

More fall events kick off for you and your family to Find Your Fun

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After a rainy week, you and your family might be looking at some fun fall outdoor events this weekend. Starting Friday and lasting all weekend it is the Foothills Mall Fall Festival. Local crafters and vendors will be set up both inside and outside. Come out and get some fall decor or maybe get a head start on your Christmas shopping. The festival starts at 10 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Then opens back up at noon on Sunday.
KNOXVILLE, TN
salemreporter.com

Help rescue a pirate’s family during Powerland Halloween event

Pirates appear in this Great Northern/SP&S red caboose that was built in 1909. It is currently in restoration. (Courtesy/Joe Tracy) Most Halloween themed events don’t require you to get past an FBI agent into a trolley barn full of paranormal activity. But at Powerland Heritage Park, October offers a chance...
SALEM, OR
Mountain Democrat

Local museums offer fun, festive Halloween activities

This fall, and with safety measures in place, many members of Sacramento area museums offer fun Halloween and harvest-related events and activities. All aboard for some Halloween fun at the Old Sacramento waterfront. Guests of all ages will enjoy diesel-powered Spookomotive train rides aboard a whimsically decorated train crawling with spiders, cobwebs and cornstalks while staffed with an entertaining “skeleton crew.” Plus, train ride guests are encouraged to dress in costume during themed weekends: Superheroes & Villains (Oct. 9-10), Pirates & Princesses (Oct. 16-17), Witches & Wizards (Oct. 23-24) and Superheroes & Villains (Oct. 30-31). For more information visit californiarailroad.museum/events/spookomotive-train-ride.
SACRAMENTO, CA
socalthrills.com

L.A.’s Haunted Hayride is Spooky Fun Time

The spooky town of Midnight Falls returns to L.A. Haunted Hayride with new scares in an all-new location. But those who have traveled to the L.A. Haunted Hayride in years past will be glad to know parking is still relatively in the same lot. Midnight Falls manifested itself at the...
LIFESTYLE
UncoverLA

UncoverLA

196
Followers
433
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

Uncover LA is a stylish resource for Los Angeles' coolest people, places, and things.

 https://www.uncoverla.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy