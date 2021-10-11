L.A.'s Hippest Halloween Happenings, From Family Fun-Filled Festivities to Interactive Events & More

Families have more options for fall fun this year as coronavirus restrictions on large gatherings ease up. Here’s a look at what’s happening in the Inland Empire:. The free “Halloweekend” includes an escape room, family trick-or-treating and movie night. The community Treat Trail and Family Movie Night begins at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at the City Hall South Lawn, 400 S. Vicentia Ave. After games and trick-or-treating, families can bring their own lawn chairs and blankets and watch Disney’s “Frankenweenie” at 6:30 p.m. Corona and OBCTheater present an escape room experience Friday through Sunday, Oct. 15-17, at the Historic Civic Center Theater on 815 W. Sixth St. Timed tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased at obctheater.com. Information: www.coronaca.gov/Halloweekend; Rec.Svcs@CoronaCA.gov; 951-736-2241.
