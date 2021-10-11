L.A.'s Hippest Halloween Happenings, From Family Fun-Filled Festivities to Interactive Events & More

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Have you seen the memes on social media with two side-by-side pictures that say “September 30th vs. October 1st”? If you know what we’re talking about and totally relate, you’re likely just as excited for #SpookySeason as we are! October is all about Halloween, and we immediately embrace the festive spirit at the start of the month.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 9 DAYS AGO