Dusty Baker, Astros upset over Yasmani Grandal play

HOUSTON – For the most part, the White Sox are a team made up of a number of young players developed in their system with a few veterans here and there. Hence playoff experience among the group tends to be on the lighter end, with a number of the players brought up through the system experiencing the postseason for a second time. In many ways, the American League Division Series against the Astros could be categorized as their first, since the 2020 Wild Card Series in Oakland featured an empty stadium after a 60-game pandemic-shortened season.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO