CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Dusty Baker, Astros upset over Yasmani Grandal play

By Larry Brown
Yardbarker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDusty Baker and the Houston Astros were upset over a call that went in the Chicago White Sox’s favor during Game 3 of their ALDS on Sunday night in Chicago. The White Sox were leading 7-6 and had runners on the corners with nobody out and Yasmani Grandal up in the bottom of the fourth. Grandal hit a slow chopper to first, and Yuli Gurriel charged and fielded it. Gurriel threw home to try and stop Luis Robert from scoring. However, his throw hit Grandal, who was running on the grass inside the baseline.

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Craig Kimbrel News

The Chicago White Sox acquired reliever Craig Kimbrel from the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline anticipating he would help fortify their bullpen for a World Series run. Instead, Kimbrel was a disaster on the South Side. A closer with the Cubs and throughout his big league career, the White Sox tried to use Kimbrel as a setup man.
MLB
Houston Chronicle

Interference? Not on this play, says plate umpire

The appearance that Yasmani Grandal interfered with a relay throw from Yuli Gurriel left manager Dusty Baker and catcher Martín Maldonado livid during the fourth inning of Game 3 of the American League Division Series between the Astros and White Sox. The play was part of a three-run fourth inning...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dusty Baker
Person
Yuli Gurriel
Person
Yasmani Grandal
Person
Luis Robert
MLB Trade Rumors

Carlos Correa hints that an extension with Astros is unlikely

Carlos Correa’s top priority is getting the Astros back to the World Series, so while the star shortstop’s free agency will be a hot topic once the season is over, Correa doesn’t want his 2021 campaign to end any time soon. However, Correa did address his pending trip to the open market while speaking with NBC Sports Chicago’s Gordon Wittenmyer, and seemed to hint that a reunion in Houston seems unlikely.
MLB
FanSided

Astros fans furious about Yasmani Grandal getting in way of clear out at home (Video)

Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal ran on the grass and got in the way of Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel’s throw home. MLB is having itself a night on Sunday, as evidenced by the confusion regarding the ground-rule double ruling up in Boston that prevented the Tampa Bay Rays from scoring a run in Game 3 of the ALDS. As it turns out, the Houston Astros-Chicago White Sox had it’s share of controversy. And let’s just say that Astros fans were not happy about it.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Houston Astros#The Chicago White Sox#Alds#The White Sox#Fox Sports
Times Daily

García, Grandal star as White Sox beat Astros 12-6 in ALDS

CHICAGO (AP) — Two big swings by pint-sized Leury García. A rule-testing run by Yasmani Grandal. Solid relief work from Liam Hendriks and company. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto...
MLB
WGN TV

THE PATH TO SOXCESS: Yasmani Grandal’s playoff streak continues

HOUSTON – For the most part, the White Sox are a team made up of a number of young players developed in their system with a few veterans here and there. Hence playoff experience among the group tends to be on the lighter end, with a number of the players brought up through the system experiencing the postseason for a second time. In many ways, the American League Division Series against the Astros could be categorized as their first, since the 2020 Wild Card Series in Oakland featured an empty stadium after a 60-game pandemic-shortened season.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports Illustrated

The White Sox Embarrassed Themselves Against the Astros

In a scene toward the end of The Wedding Singer (1998), Adam Sandler’s character Robbie is leaving a bar with a few friends. Robbie’s life has been one long cycle of promise and heartbreak. He’s been drinking heavily because he’s hopelessly in love with Julia, who’s engaged to a womanizing Wall ...
MLB
arcamax.com

Paul Sullivan: Dusty Baker gets the best of Tony La Russa again in Game 2 -- but Astros manager knows closing out a playoff series in Chicago is no sure thing

HOUSTON — The battle of wits between Tony La Russa and Dusty Baker never was going to decide this American League Division Series, no matter the made-for-media storyline of two legendary managers and longtime antagonists going head-to-head in October. Like every postseason series since the beginning of time, it will...
MLB
NBC Chicago

ALDS: Yasmani Grandal Baserunning Sparks White Sox, Miffs Astros

Grandal's baserunning sparks White Sox, miffs Astros originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Turning point? That’s one way to look at it. But look no further than the sharp turn Yasmani Grandal took from the left-handed batter’s box Sunday night for one of the biggest moments in the White Sox 12-6 win over the Astros in Game 3 of the ALDS.
MLB
CBS Sports

Astros vs. White Sox score: Chicago avoids elimination behind Yasmani Grandal, Leury García home runs

The Chicago White Sox took down the Houston Astros in a wild Game 3 of the ALDS Sunday evening in Chicago. The White Sox were facing elimination, having lost both games in Houston in the best-of-five series, but showed their mettle in coming from behind to take this one. The series will now go at least four games with the Astros leading the series, two games to one.
MLB
thecomeback.com

Astros-White Sox saw an odd “throwing error” ruling on a ball that hit Yasmani Grandal

Apparently, Sunday couldn’t have only one unusual MLB ruling. In the Houston Astros-Chicago White Sox game, the bottom of the fourth saw something strange. With Tim Anderson, Luis Robert, and Jose Abreu all singling to start the inning, Zack Greinke was summoned from the bullpen to replace starter Yimi Garcia, with none out and runners on 3rd (Robert) and first (Abreu).
MLB
expressnews.com

Dusty Baker makes all the right moves in Astros' Game 2 victory

Dusty Baker brought himself to the dugout’s top step and shuffled his feet toward the mound. His steps seemed deliberate. His demeanor did not change. He reached the mound, made his starter smile and asked him for the baseball. Framber Valdez had not finished five innings. Baker’s baseball life began...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy