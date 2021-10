MERIDIAN, Idaho — Masks or face coverings will continue to be required for students and staff in the West Ada School District after health officials laid out how masks help slow the spread of COVID-19. The decision to extend the mask rule came following a special board meeting Wednesday night. Trustees also voted that instead of contract tracing when positive cases are identified within a school - which has proven difficult - the district will instead notify all parents and students from the classrooms where the positive case attended.

MERIDIAN, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO