Cunard ‘ruins Christmas’ for families after ruling only double jabbed can go on cruises

By Camilla Turner,
Telegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFamilies are set to miss out on cruises after Cunard said all passengers must have two Covid jabs in order to travel. The British cruise line's policy means children and teenagers from the UK are effectively banned from travelling because they are only eligible for one dose of the vaccine.

Cruise Line, Cunard, Christmas, Cruises, British Royal Family, Uk, Covid
