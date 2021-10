I’ve just found out I’m pregnant, and although we’re delighted, we’re worried about how much it will cost us as we don’t have much money at all. How should we plan financially for a baby?Alice Jones head of Barclays Money Mentors, says: “ It’s great you’re already thinking ahead about your finances, as the earlier you start planning, the more prepared you can feel.“Take a step back and understand your current outgoings and incomings. Splitting your budgets into ‘essentials’, ‘wants’, and ‘savings’ will allow you to spot changes that will make a difference. Whether that’s cancelling a TV subscription...

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 1 DAY AGO