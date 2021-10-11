Fantasy Fund Manager is back – with 10 chances to win £15k in prizes

Fantasy Fund Manager is back for its fifth season – with a twist. Players now have 10 chances to win as the prize pot in our stock-picking game has swelled to £15,000. The aim of the eight-week game is the same: to grow a virtual £100,000 portfolio as quickly as possible and rise up the leaderboard. Players who top the table will take home our cash prizes: £1,000 for the best-performing fund each week, £5,000 for the overall winner and, new for this season, £2,000 for the runner-up.