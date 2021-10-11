Fatal Officer Involved Shooting in Lompoc
Crime/Offense : 245(a)(2)pc- Assault with a deadly weapon. On October 9, 2021, at 6:33 PM. Lompoc Police Officers responded to a reported assault with a deadly weapon. This incident escalated into a barricaded suspect with a subject refusing to respond to officers outside of the residence. The suspect eventually came to the door with a handgun and pointed the weapon at the officers, resulting in an Officer Involved Shooting. The suspect was fatally wounded.www.edhat.com
