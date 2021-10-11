Man shot during family gathering in southwest Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is now recovering in a local hospital after he was shot in front of a home during a family gathering on Sunday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Around 8:30 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Ivy and Jensen avenues for a ShotSpotter alert of 5 rounds. Within seconds, police say a second ShotSpotter alert came in after 15 more rounds were fired in the same area. As officers were responding, someone called 9-1-1 to report that a man had been shot at a nearby home.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 20s suffering from several gunshot wounds to his upper and lower body.

Officers began performing life-saving measures on the man before he was rushed to the hospital, where his condition is currently unknown.

Fresno Police officers investigate a shooting in southwest Fresno on Sunday night. (Photo: Serenity Kelly)

While investigating, officers say they learned the man had been standing outside of the home during a family gathering when someone in a car pulled up and shot him.

Police say no arrests have been made, but say officers believe there were two shooters based on the different types of shells found in the roadway in front of the home.

Officers say at least two homes were struck by gunfire, but no other injuries were reported.

A description of the suspects or the car used in the shooting has not been provided at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.