Sunday Night Football: Bills vs. Chiefs
The Week 5 Sunday slate of games will feature a primetime matchup between the Buffalo Bills (3-1) and Kansas City Chiefs (2-2) on Sunday Night Football. The Bills lead the all-time series between these teams, 24-21-1, but the Chiefs have won four of the past five meetings, including most recently in Oct. 2020, 26-17. The last time they played in Kansas City, however, was in 2017 with Buffalo coming away with a big road win, 16-10.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0