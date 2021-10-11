CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Area 7: Lions continue their roar

By Brad Laux
Daily Independent
Cover picture for the articleMAYSVILLE Boyd County was easily the most dominant team in Saturday’s Area 7 Cross Country Championship. Both the Lions boys and girls captured both the individual and team titles in the two varsity races; had three of the top four runners, including the winner, in the girls’ middle school race; the runner-up in the boys’ middle school race; and even the girls’ elementary school individual champion in fourth-grader Izzy Amos, who won her 1600-meter competition in 6:38.43.

