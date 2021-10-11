Faculty council discusses reestablishing administrative trust

After his career was over, the great Chicago Bears halfback Gale Sayers wrote an autobiography entitled “I Am Third.” By this title, he meant that he always placed himself third behind God and his family. I believe that DePaul has put investing in faculty and staff in third place behind physical capital spending and growing the endowment. The future of DePaul University depends on a shift in long-term priorities to put the faculty and staff who directly affect student success first.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO