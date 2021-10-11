CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Faculty council discusses reestablishing administrative trust

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDePaul’s faculty council met on Oct. 6 to discuss ongoing faculty concerns and included a Q&A with Provost Salma Ghanem. Faculty council president Sonia Soltero started off the meeting with an update on the presidential search. The presidential search committee received 444 responses to their survey for DePaul community members to submit their input regarding the search. Of those, 62 percent, or 281, were faculty responses.

