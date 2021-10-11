Join us at Oak & Iron Brewery! As part of Andover’s 375 anniversary, South Church in Andover presents “Witch Andover, Which Andover”: A talk by Char Lyons on the local impact, consequences, and fallout from the Salem Witch trials in Andover and North Andover between 1692 and 1711, which in turn shaped the Andovers as we know them today. Registration fee: $5.00 Door opens at 6pm, presentation begins at 7pm. Note: Reservations held until 6:45pm. Must be 16 years of age or older!