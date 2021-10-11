CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philippines president congratulates journalist Ressa on Nobel Prize – spokesperson

Cover picture for the articleMANILA (Reuters) – Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte’s office on Monday congratulated Filipino journalist Maria Ressa for winning the Nobel Peace Prize award. The palace congratulates Maria Ressa as the first Filipino to win the Nobel Peace Prize, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque told a regular news conference. Journalists Ressa and Dmitry...

The Independent

Russia shadows US Navy destroyer in dramatic video amid warnings to ‘turn back’ from its territorial waters in Sea of Japan

Russia accused the US Navy of attempting to enter its territorial waters during joint military drills with China in the Sea of Japan before it was “turned back”.The Russian Defence Ministry released video footage it says showed the USS Chafee up close with anti-submarine vessel Admiral Tributs, which radioed a warning to the US destroyer that it was “in an area closed to navigation due to exercises with artillery fire,” according to the Interfax news agency, reported by Reuters.The Russian defence ministry summoned the US military attache over the “unprofessional actions” of the USS Chafee, the RIA news agency...
AFP

Pakistan's PIA suspends Kabul flights over 'unprofessional' Taliban

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) said on Thursday it had suspended flights to Kabul over the "unprofessional attitude" of Taliban authorities. "Our flights frequently faced undue delays because of the unprofessional attitude of the Kabul aviation authorities," Abdullah Hafeez Khan, the PIA spokesman told AFP. The route will remain suspended until "the situation becomes conducive," he added.
The Independent

Former job is key in case against US journalist in Myanmar

An American journalist detained almost five months in military-ruled Myanmar is being prosecuted for an offense allegedly carried out by a news service for which he had stopped working more than half-a-year previously, his lawyer said Friday.Danny Fenster was detained at Yangon International Airport on May 24 as he was about to board a flight to go to the Detroit area in the United States to see his family. He is the managing editor of Frontier Myanmar, an online news magazine based in Yangon, Myanmar’s biggest city.Media groups and the U.S. government have called for Fenster’s release. He is...
WNCY

Mexico president to meet U.S. climate adviser Kerry near Guatemala

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will meet U.S. climate adviser John Kerry on Monday near Mexico’s southern border with Guatemala where the two men are expected to discuss a major tree planting program championed by the Mexican leader. Lopez Obrador made the announcement on Friday at...
The Independent

Japan PM dissolves lower house for Oct. 31 national election

Japan’s new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida dissolved the lower house of parliament Thursday, paving the way for Oct. 31 national elections.Kishida says he is seeking the public’s mandate for his policies after being elected by parliament as prime minister only 10 days ago to replace Yoshihide Suga.Tadamori Oshima, the speaker of the house, announced the dissolution of the more powerful of the two parliamentary chambers at a plenary session.The last lower house election was held in 2017 under former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
AFP

Myanmar junta chief excluded from ASEAN summit

Myanmar's junta chief will be excluded from an upcoming ASEAN summit, the group said Saturday, a rare rebuke as concerns rise over the military government's commitment to defusing a bloody crisis. Foreign ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations agreed at an emergency meeting late Friday that a "non-political representative" for Myanmar would be invited to the October 26-28 summit, current ASEAN chair Brunei said in a statement. The decision effectively excluded junta leader Min Aung Hlaing. The Myanmar junta slammed the decision on Saturday evening, accusing ASEAN of breaching its policy of non-interference in the domestic affairs of member states.
WNCY

U.N. chief delayed ASEAN talks to avoid Myanmar junta envoy

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – U.N. chief Antonio Guterres asked to postpone a virtual meeting with Southeast Asian ministers at the last minute to avoid signaling recognition of Myanmar’s junta by being in the same online room as the military’s envoy, U.N. diplomats said. The meeting between the U.N. secretary-general and...
AFP

Defectors sue N. Korea's Kim Jong Un in Tokyo over repatriations

North Korean defectors in Tokyo symbolically summoned Kim Jong Un to court on Thursday over a repatriation programme they describe as "state kidnapping". The unusual case is a bid to hold Pyongyang responsible for a scheme that saw more than 90,000 people move to North Korea from Japan between 1959 and 1984. The programme mainly targeted ethnic Koreans but also their Japanese spouses, lured by fantastical propaganda promising a "paradise on Earth". Five participants in the repatriation scheme who later escaped from North Korea are demanding 100 million yen ($880,000) each in damages as they make their case in the Tokyo District Court.
AFP

Two Hindu men killed in fresh Bangladesh religious unrest

Two Hindu men have been killed in fresh religious violence in Bangladesh, police officials said Saturday, taking the death toll to six from recent unrest in the Muslim-majority country. On Saturday morning, another Hindu man's body was found near a pond next to the temple, district police chief Shahidul Islam told AFP. "Two men have died since yesterday's attack.
AFP

Global law firm stops representing HKU in Tiananmen sculpture row

A top global law firm will no longer represent the University of Hong Kong in seeking the removal of a Tiananmen memorial from its campus after it came under heavy criticism in the United States for helping China purge dissent, the Washington Post reported. Mayer Brown is the latest international company to face pressure over how its actions in China contradict its more progressive statements in the West. The eight-metre (26-feet) high "Pillar of Shame" sculpture by Danish artist Jens Galschiot has sat on HKU's campus since 1997, the year the city was handed back to China. It features 50 anguished faces and tortured bodies piled on one another and commemorates democracy protesters killed by Chinese troops around Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989.
WNCY

Saudi Arabia says it hopes situation stabilises in Lebanon

CAIRO (Reuters) -Saudi Arabia has followed events in Lebanon with interest and hopes the situation stabilises as soon as possible, its foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday. Tension over an investigation into a massive blast last year in Beirut developed into the worst street violence in more than...
The Independent

US: Nicaragua's elections 'have lost all credibility'

The U.S. State Department said Thursday that next month’s presidential elections in Nicaragua “have lost all credibility” because of President Daniel Ortega’s arrests of critics and seven potential challengers. Starting in May, Ortega began arresting almost any public figure who disagreed with him, including people who fought alongside him in the country’s 1979 revolution. On Thursday, families of 155 political prisoners said in a statement that their loved ones have been subjected to “mistreatment and torture” in prison. “We view the regime’s latest undemocratic and authoritative authoritarian actions, which have again been driven by a fear of an electoral...
AFP

OAS to ask UN for autopsy on Venezuela dissident who died in jail

The head of the Organization of American States (OAS) said Thursday he will call on the United Nations to exhume and carry out an autopsy on the body of a prominent Venezuelan dissident who died in custody. General Raul Baduel, who aligned with Venezuela's late Hugo Chavez but later broke ranks with the socialist strongman and spent years as a prominent political prisoner, died of Covid-19, according to an official announcement earlier this week. "The United Nations has a mission on the ground and this autopsy is absolutely key to addressing this case and determining responsibilities that may exist in this regard," Luis Almagro said after meeting at the OAS headquarters in Washington with a lawyer for the Baduel family, Omar Mora Tosta, and with representatives of the Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido. The OAS head said he will take the matter before the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, whose office on Wednesday urged Caracas to guarantee an "independent investigation" into the death of Baduel and called for the release of all those arbitrarily detained in Venezuela.
WNCY

China’s domestic biodiversity pledges overshadowed by overseas footprint

KUNMING, China (Reuters) – China has used a U.N. biodiversity conference in Kunming to burnish its green credentials and launch new measures to protect domestic habitats, but the world’s second-biggest economy is under pressure to tackle the impact of its footprint overseas. The “COP15” conference, which held its closing ceremony...
WNCY

Mexico set to impose visa requirements on Brazilian visitors

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico is slated to impose visa requirements for Brazilian visitors amid efforts to slow a wave of U.S.-bound migration from Brazil, according to a document from Mexico’s interior ministry. Mexico has not required visas for Brazilians since 2004, giving migrants an easier path to enter the...
WNCY

Russian ‘vaccine tourists’ travel to Serbia for Pfizer shot

BELGRADE (Reuters) – Russian businessman Pavel Grigoriev and his wife are filling out forms at a vaccination centre housed in a huge exhibition hall in Belgrade, some 1,700 kilometres (,1060 miles) from their home in Moscow. The couple has come all this way to get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine because...
WNCY

Factbox-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

(Reuters) – Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE have asked U.S. regulators to authorize their COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in children aged 5-11, with an expert panel to the Food and Drug Administration scheduled to meet later this month to review data. But with many parts of the world still...
