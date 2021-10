As I type this, the baseball playoffs are starting in minutes and the White Sox are playing the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the ALDS. If you haven't lived anywhere but here, you may have trouble understanding this, because if you're from Michigan, everybody here is pretty much all in. U of M fans don't really hate MSU fans. It's more like a big brother, little brother relationship, and besides, we all hate Ohio State. When the Red Wings win, or the Pistons, pretty much everybody is cheering. If, and I know it feels like I'm talking fiction and fairy tales, but if the Lions ever win, it'll be like the Cubs, and the whole darned country will be pulling for them.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO