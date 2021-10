With just two days of fall break, students are excited for the time off from school, but wish the break was longer. Many students said the return to in-person classes has been stressful, and they are highly anticipating time away from school. Penn’s fall break will run from Thursday, Oct. 14 through Sunday, Oct. 17. Even with this break period, some students are frustrated by professors assigning homework and midterms due right after the break. Penn also has the fewest days off of all the Ivy League schools.

