Disney+ reveals that The Mandalorian spin-off series The Book of Boba Fett will premiere on the streaming platform on December 29. The show will continue the journey of its titular bounty hunter following his return to the Star Wars universe in The Mandalorian season 2, where it was revealed he survived the sarlacc pit from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and saved Fennec Shand from her mortal injury in season 1 of the Disney+ series. Temuera Morrison is returning to lead the series as Boba Fett alongside Ming-Na Wen as Shand.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 13 DAYS AGO