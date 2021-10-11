House of Gucci Star Jared Leto Reveals He Got ‘Tear Gassed’ in Italy After Getting Caught in a COVID-19 Vaccine Protest
Actor and musician Jared Leto’s trip to Italy didn’t go as he’d expected. Taking to his social media account, the ‘House of Gucci’ star shared that he got “tear gassed” in Rome after he was caught in a Covid-19 vaccine protest. He shared his experience via Instagram Story. Posting a photo of police speaking to protestors, he wrote: “Got caught in a protest in italy. From what I gather it was about vaccine mandates/green pass.” WeCrashed: OT Fagbenle Boards Apple TV+ Limited Series Along With Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto.wmleader.com
Comments / 0