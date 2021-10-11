House of Gucci Star Jared Leto Reveals He Got ‘Tear Gassed’ in Italy After Getting Caught in a COVID-19 Vaccine Protest

Jared Leto found himself in the middle of a protest in Rome over the weekend, and he paid the price. "Got caught in a protest in Italy," the actor wrote on his Instagram Story on Oct. 9 while sharing several videos and photos of the chaos. "From what I gather it was about vaccine mandates/green pass." He added that he "got teargassed then called it a night." Jared's photos and videos (some of which are seen here) were graphic, as they show police in riot gear and a bloodied man nursing a head wound. Reuters reported that civil unrest in Italy was in response to new mandates in that will require workers to have a Green Pass, which allows travel between European Union members. Green Pass essentially means that a person has had at least one COVID shot, tested negative or recently recovered from COVID.

