CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

House of Gucci Star Jared Leto Reveals He Got ‘Tear Gassed’ in Italy After Getting Caught in a COVID-19 Vaccine Protest

By Mary Dehart
wmleader.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActor and musician Jared Leto’s trip to Italy didn’t go as he’d expected. Taking to his social media account, the ‘House of Gucci’ star shared that he got “tear gassed” in Rome after he was caught in a Covid-19 vaccine protest. He shared his experience via Instagram Story. Posting a photo of police speaking to protestors, he wrote: “Got caught in a protest in italy. From what I gather it was about vaccine mandates/green pass.” WeCrashed: OT Fagbenle Boards Apple TV+ Limited Series Along With Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto.

wmleader.com

Comments / 0

Related
arcamax.com

Jared Leto 'gassed' in protest

Jared Leto was "tear gassed" after accidentally getting caught up in an anti-vaccination protest. The 49-year-old singer-and-actor shared photos and videos of protestors clashing with police in riot gear in Rome on Saturday (09.10.21) night and explained he'd accidentally got stuck in the middle of the demonstration. He wrote on...
PROTESTS
wonderwall.com

Jared Leto 'teargassed' during violent Italian protest, more news

Jared Leto found himself in the middle of a protest in Rome over the weekend, and he paid the price. "Got caught in a protest in Italy," the actor wrote on his Instagram Story on Oct. 9 while sharing several videos and photos of the chaos. "From what I gather it was about vaccine mandates/green pass." He added that he "got teargassed then called it a night." Jared's photos and videos (some of which are seen here) were graphic, as they show police in riot gear and a bloodied man nursing a head wound. Reuters reported that civil unrest in Italy was in response to new mandates in that will require workers to have a Green Pass, which allows travel between European Union members. Green Pass essentially means that a person has had at least one COVID shot, tested negative or recently recovered from COVID.
PROTESTS
Effingham Radio

Jared Leto Teargassed Amid Anti-COVID Pass Protest

Jared Leto got teargassed after getting swept up in an anti-COVID pass protest in Rome, Italy. The Oscar-winner was in Italy with his band, 30 Seconds to Mars. He hit up IG Stories to share shots, writing that he “got teargassed then called it a night”. Protests over the green...
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Jared Leto
Person
Adam Driver
Person
Anne Hathaway
MovieWeb

Jane Powell Dies, MGM Icon and Growing Pains Star Was 92

One of the last greats of Hollywood's Golden Age, Jane Powell has died at the age of 92. The all round singer, dancer and actress was best known for appearing in a number of musicals back in the 1950s including Royal Wedding and Seven Brides For Seven Brothers. In later years, she appeared on TV in numerous roles with her most notable performance coming in the sitcom Growing Pains in the late 1980s. Being one of the last of her generation, the industry loses an icon from the past that helped inspire many other generations, and will no doubt continue to do so in the future.
MUSIC
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Covid 19 Vaccine#House#Instagram Story
In Style

Here's an Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Look at Megan Fox's New boohoo Collaboration

For those who have felt a tad envious over Megan Fox's recent outfit choices, wishing they, too, had a closet full of cutouts and sexy staples, now is your chance to finally steal the actress' signature style — for a wallet-friendly price. Fox and her stylist, Maeve Reilly, teamed up with the brand boohoo to release a new clothing collaboration, which drops on Tuesday, October 19.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Cosmopolitan

Details of Lili Mountbatten-Windsor's christening have emerged

It only feels like two minutes since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born, but already - it seems - thoughts are starting to turn to the little one's christening. While no firm details have been released by the Sussex family just yet, The Telegraph...
WORLD
Popculture

'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Star's Son Shares New Photo on the Hunt

Leland Chapman may have left his family's beloved series Dog the Bounty Hunter back in 2012, but he is still following in his father Duane "Dog" Chapman's footsteps. Chapman, who like his father is a bail bondsman and bounty hunter, recently gave fans an up-close look at his day job as he was on the hunt for criminals.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
digitalspy.com

Grey's Anatomy star's absence explained in The Conners wedding episode

The Conners spoilers follow. The Conners aired a lovely episode last night (October 13) in the US, as Louise Goldufski became part of the family by marrying Dan Conner. But it wasn't all plain sailing, as a tornado threatened to completely derail the day. Thankfully, Jackie Harris stepped in and pronounced them husband and wife.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Horrific moment actor, 37, was crushed to death by part of the set during scene change at world-famous Bolshoi theatre in Moscow

This is the moment an actor performing at Russia's famous Bolshoi Theatre was killed by a piece of the set while the audience looked on, thinking it was part of the act. Video shows a large backdrop being lowered on to the stage during a performance of 19th century opera Sadko on Saturday night as 37-year-old actor Yevgeny Kulesh got trapped underneath and crushed to death.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

​Salma Hayek Shares Rare Photo With Her Daughter In 14th Birthday Tribute: ‘You’re Everything To Me’

Salma Hayek’s daughter Valentina is growing up so fast! The actress posted a rare picture with her mini-me in honor of her 14th birthday. Actress Salma Hayek can’t believe how much time has passed since she welcomed daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault with husband François-Henri Pinault. The Like A Boss actress, 54, paid tribute to her mini-me’s 14th birthday on September 21 with a heartfelt message accompanied by a rare photo of the two on Instagram. “My precious girl, you are everything to me,” she began.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Camaryn Swanson Reveals Why She Pressed Charges Against Tyga

It has been a hectic week for Tyga after his ex-girlfriend, Camaryn Swanson, came forward with accusations of domestic abuse. Swanson pressed charges this week resulting in Tyga turning himself over to authorities on felony charges. Many were not aware that Tyga and Swanson were no longer dating, but the public has received intimate details about their sheltered romance.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Beyoncé & Jay-Z Could Be First Couple To Compete For The Same Oscar Award

Jay-Z and Beyoncé are on the verge of making history -- again. After appearing together in a gawdy Tiffany & Co. ad campaign in which Hov and Bey dive all the way into lavishness and elegance, music's most notable and most important power couple could end up competing against each other.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy