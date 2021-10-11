Dune Director Denis Villeneuve Expresses His Desire to Make a James Bond Film

No Time To Die has finally arrived and has concluded Daniel Craig’s run as James Bond with a bang. 007 fans will certainly miss Craig as Bond almost as much as he will miss playing the character but, in a few years, there will surely be a new actor, who will likely be overseen by a new filmmaker. Dune's Denis Villeneuve is one of the Hollywood's biggest filmmakers, and his sci-fi epic is set to blow everyone’s minds later this month. So would he be up to direct an installment in the long-running spy franchise?

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO