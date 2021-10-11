CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dune Director Denis Villeneuve Expresses His Desire to Make a James Bond Film

By Mary Dehart
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFilmmaker Denis Villeneuve says it would be a dream come true to helm a movie in the long-running ‘James Bond’ franchise as he has had a “massive affection” for the character since he was a child. Asked about directing a 007 film by Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Villeneuve said: “Frankly – and I cannot believe I would say that – but the answer would be a massive yes. I would deeply love to one day make a James Bond movie.” Dune Final Trailer: Denis Villeneuve’s Visual Spectacle Starring Timothée Chalamet Is Inviting You for an Experience of a Lifetime (Watch Video).

Denis Villeneuve Birthday Special: From Blade Runner 2049 to Sicario, 5 Best Films of the Dune Director Ranked According to IMDb

Talking about directors who have constantly released amazing films and haven’t received an Oscar yet, Denis Villeneuve is sure a name to pop up. Perhaps one of my favorite modern directors, Denis is a mastermind of his craft. He understands ways to build up tension and keep the audiences on the edge of their seats. Most of Villeneuve’s films are slow burns, but they never come off as boring. Rather they are complex explorations of humans that succeed in creating a great sense of drama. Denis Villeneuve Criticises Marvel Films, Filmmaker Says ‘They Are Cut and Paste of Others’.
Cary Joji Fukunaga
Daniel Craig
Denis Villeneuve
Cinema Blend

Dune’s Denis Villeneuve Explains Why He Wanted To Elevate The Female Characters

We are only a few weeks away from finally getting a chance to see Denis Villeneuve’s Dune in all its glory. The story has been viewed by many as “unfilmable” and there are a couple of less than successful attempts that have helped to prove that point. This new film might finally be the movie that makes it work. And if it is, it may be because of Villeneuve’s focus on the women of Dune.
epicstream.com

Denis Villeneuve Reveals Why He Wanted to Focus on the Women of Dune

There is little doubt that Dune is Paul Atreides' story but Denis Villeneuve had other plans for his film adaptation. The filmmaker has admitted that he wanted to put the focus on the important women in Frank Herbert's book and explains how he made it happen. Villeneuve recently spoke to...
thedigitalfix.com

Star Wars was “elephant in the room” for Dune, says Denis Villeneuve

Making any great science fiction movie blockbuster means being aware of Star Wars. Denis Villeneuve understands the pressure of that legacy all too well by directing Dune. In a guest column for this month’s issue of Empire, Villeneuve talks about trying find Dune’s own voice amid all the obvious nods to George Lucas’s mammoth franchise. “It was a very long process to find this identity in a world with the giant elephant of Star Wars in the room,” he writes, transcribed by SyFy Wire. “George Lucas was inspired by Dune when he created Star Wars. Then as we were making a movie about Dune, we had to negotiate the influence of Star Wars. It’s full circle.”
SuperHeroHype

New Dune Featurette Highlights Denis Villeneuve’s Cinematic Vision

New Dune Featurette Highlights Denis Villeneuve’s Cinematic Vision. Denis Villeneuve has long said that remaking Dune is not only his dream job, but also the best movie he has ever made. Now, Warner Bros. has released a new featurette that reveals just how deep Villeneuve’s love for the source material goes. The latest inside look at the film shows Villeneuve discussing his efforts to bring Frank Herbert’s rich sci-fi landscape to life.
goombastomp.com

Spectre is a Love Letter to Classic James Bond Films

After the critical and commercial success of 2012’s Skyfall, expectations were soaring for the latest Bond adventure, Spectre. Whether or not it meets those lofty standards probably depends upon your affinity for the franchise. General audiences attracted to the simple, action-driven engines of Daniel Craig’s previous efforts will be disappointed by the methodical pacing. Disciples of Bond, however, will love director Sam Mendes’ tribute to the franchise’s more classical elements. Spectre succeeds as a complete story rather than standing on the shoulders of innovative set pieces. Not only is it Craig’s best Bond film, it’s the most definitive artistic statement on the super-spy since On Her Majesty’s Secret Service.
flickeringmyth.com

Denis Villeneuve’s Dune gets a final trailer

Although its been playing in several international markets since last month, earning over $100 million in the process, we’ve still got a couple of weeks to go until Denis Villeneuve’s Dune opens in the US and the UK. However, to let us know what we’re missing, Warner Bros. has released a new – and supposedly final – trailer for this latest big screen version of Frank Herbert’s seminal sci-fi novel; watch it here…
flickprime.com

‘Dune’ Director Denis Villeneuve reveals ‘Batman’ is the only character he can relate to

One of essentially the most extremely anticipated Hollywood films in India, sci-fi journey Dune is all set to launch on October 22. With the theatres opening up in a number of states together with Maharastra in compliance with well being norms, netizens are excited to benefit from the motion on the massive display that includes a few of the greatest names in Hollywood.
Wired

Denis Villeneuve on Dune: ‘I Was Really a Maniac’

Denis Villeneuve has never lacked for ambition. From tackling the war on drugs along the US-Mexico border in Sicario to having Amy Adams communicate with nonverbal aliens in Arrival, his films tend to go big. Just when it seemed his last feature—Blade Runner 2049, a sequel to Ridley Scott’s beloved masterpiece—would be his boldest yet, he announced his next: Dune.
CinemaBlend

Would Dune’s Director Direct A James Bond Movie? Here’s What He Says

No Time To Die has finally arrived and has concluded Daniel Craig’s run as James Bond with a bang. 007 fans will certainly miss Craig as Bond almost as much as he will miss playing the character but, in a few years, there will surely be a new actor, who will likely be overseen by a new filmmaker. Dune's Denis Villeneuve is one of the Hollywood's biggest filmmakers, and his sci-fi epic is set to blow everyone’s minds later this month. So would he be up to direct an installment in the long-running spy franchise?
CinemaBlend

Ahead Of HBO Max Release, Dune Director Denis Villeneuve Again Pushes Hard On The Movie Needing A Sequel

Whether the first film ended with a major cliffhanger or there’s simply more story left to be told, some movies just need sequels. Denis Villenueve, director of the upcoming sci-fi epic Dune, seems to agree. He has claimed that his adaptation of Frank Hebert’s classic novel will cover approximately one-half of the book, which almost guarantees the need for another installment. However, Dune is set to have a dual release in theaters and on HBO Max, possibly driving down box office profits and putting a nail in the coffin for a follow-up. Luckily for Dune fans, Denis Villenueve is committed to finishing the saga.
IndieWire

‘No Time to Die’: How Daniel Craig’s Farewell as James Bond Got the Supersized IMAX Treatment

In honor of Daniel Craig’s farewell as James Bond, “No Time to Die” director Cary Joji Fukunaga made a romantic adventure to wrap up 007’s emotionally-charged personal journey, and linked it to the franchise’s two previous tragic love stories: “Casino Royale” and “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service.” For cinematography, Fukunaga tapped Oscar-winning DP Linus Sandgren (“La La Land”), who shot on Kodak film in 35mm and 65mm large-format (including IMAX 65mm) — a franchise first. What they achieved on “No Time to Die” was an “enhanced reality,” with greater richness and scope in a grand, classical style, according to Sandgren, who...
theplaylist.net

Denis Villeneuve Says He’s Not Into Superhero Films, But “Could Connect” With Batman

“Dune” director Denis Villeneuve (“Arrival,” “Blade Runner 2049”) hasn’t shied away from giving his opinions on superhero projects with both dinging Marvel Studios films for “cutting and pasting” while also completing them by calling their hiring of Chloé Zhao for “Eternals,” a brilliant move. During his chat on the Happy...
theplaylist.net

‘Dune’ Final Trailer: Denis Villeneuve’s Sci-Fi Epic Shows Off Its Beauty And Epic Scale Before Arriving Later This Month

Though “Dune” has already debuted in international territories, Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic has yet to have its US debut, which is going to be the time that most people pay attention to the film. Not because the rest of the world is somehow less than the US, but because in the US, the film will be released both in theaters and on HBO Max, making its box office result something of interest for the entire film industry. So to help promote its release, WB has yet another trailer for “Dune” to whet the appetite of film fans.
filmlinc.org

Denis Villeneuve and Hans Zimmer on Dune

On today’s episode of our daily NYFF59 podcasts, NYFF Director Eugene Hernandez sits down with director Denis Villeneuve and composer Hans Zimmer to discuss Dune, a selection in the Spotlight section of this year’s festival. A mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a...
