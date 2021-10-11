Dune Director Denis Villeneuve Expresses His Desire to Make a James Bond Film
Filmmaker Denis Villeneuve says it would be a dream come true to helm a movie in the long-running 'James Bond' franchise as he has had a "massive affection" for the character since he was a child. Asked about directing a 007 film by Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Villeneuve said: "Frankly – and I cannot believe I would say that – but the answer would be a massive yes. I would deeply love to one day make a James Bond movie."
