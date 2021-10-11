CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Last Week Tonight With John Oliver’ Mocks Fox & Friends Host For Christopher Columbus Obsession – WM Leader

By Shawn Utley
wmleader.com
 5 days ago

Ahead of Indigenous Peoples Day, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver mocked Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade who can’t help but discuss his love of Christopher Columbus any chance he gets while on the air. The popular HBO Max series aired clips of Kilmeade praising the Italian explorer for...

