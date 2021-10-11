041 Exhibition at MO / ŠA atelier
"Celebration for change" is the topic of MO museum main exhibition that speaks about the feast as a state of personal or social transformation. A wide selection of photographs created by Lithuanian artists is united by concept of liminality. It is a ritual space to signify transition, threshold, transformation, and return. These aspects are interpreted by the architecture of the exhibition, creating a coherent scenario for visitors. . The exhibition consists of three main sections with an individual space atmosphere. Linear movement through the exhibition refers to a ritual and helps to structure a large amount of works. Such a layout reveals connections between different authors and periods.
