041 Exhibition at MO / ŠA atelier

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in Qiyunshan Town, Anhui Province, a 1-hour drive from the renowned Mount Huangshan. In this small village with about 2000 local residents, tourism is not highly developed. There is only one newly built hotel with a small number of tourists. Most of them sojourn here since the village is close to Mount Huangshan which is their real destination. Mount Qiyun, two kilometers away, is one of the sacred Taoist Mountains and also a famous scenic spot for its Danxia landform. Around the village, gentle mountains are densely covered with pine trees and there is no mosquito even in summer. As a part of a distributed hotel, our project stands in the pine groves. The client hopes that the hotel rooms are independent of each other and only connected by meandering roads. Hotel rooms of the first phase are delegated to different architects. They share three themes, couple, family, and friend gathering. We designed a couple of suites among them.

