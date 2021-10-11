CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers, Max Scherzer look to build on momentum vs. Giants

Cover picture for the articleAfter a regular season that saw the San Francisco Giants hold a slight advantage over the Los Angeles Dodgers, a modest shift is perceptible in advance of Game 3 of their National League Division Series. The Giants and Dodgers meet Monday in Los Angeles with the best-of-five series tied at a gameeach after the Dodgers rebounded with a 9-2 victory in Game 2 in San Francisco on Saturday.

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Giants coach’s reaction to blown call goes viral

The reaction San Francisco Giants first base coach Antoan Richardson had to first base umpire Gabe Morales’ call on a check swing went viral on Thursday night. The Giants lost 2-1 to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of the NLDS at Oracle Par in San Francisco. The game ended after Morales said that Wilmer Flores went around on a check swing on a 0-2 pitch from Max Scherzer with two outs (see it here). Most people recognized right away that Morales blew the call.
MLB
NESN

Max Scherzer Gives Awesome Postgame Interview After Dodgers Win

Max Scherzer had some old friends in attendance at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday night. If you watched the National League Wild Card Game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals, you probably noticed two people wearing Washington Nationals jerseys behind home plate. The duo was Scherzer’s former teammate Juan Soto and hitting coach Kevin Long.
MLB
ESPN

Disputed check-swing call on Wilmer Flores 'disappointing way to end' San Francisco Giants' season, Gabe Kapler says

SAN FRANCISCO -- Wilmer Flores swung -- or he didn't -- and that was it. Last call for the San Francisco Giants. A surprising and spectacular ride for the Giants came to a startling halt Thursday night. Flores slowly walked back to the dugout after being called out on a disputed check-swing, finishing a 2-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of the National League Division Series.
MLB
‘This is what baseball wants’: Dodgers vs. Giants in Game 5

Two pitchers who were difficult to beat in the second half of the regular season — and have continued to be one game into the postseason — will command the spotlight with the season on the line Thursday night when the Los Angeles Dodgers visit the San Francisco Giants in the decisive Game 5 of the National League Division Series. The teams have alternated wins and losses in the best-of-five series, with the Giants' Logan Webb (1-0) getting San Francisco off to a strong start with 7 2/3 shutout i...
MLB
theScore

Roberts: Scherzer will start wild-card game or tiebreaker vs. Giants

The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Max Scherzer to the mound if they play in next week's National League wild-card game, manager Dave Roberts said Friday, according to Juan Toribio of MLB.com. Scherzer would also get the ball in a potential NL West tiebreaker against the San Francisco Giants, Roberts...
MLB
wmleader.com

Dodgers vs. Cardinals prediction: Wainwright bests Scherzer

Are the Dodgers the best second-place team ever? Maybe. But you have to admit those New Jersey Generals (14-4 in ’84) were pretty good too. LA finished up 106-56, a game back of the Giants and 16 better than their opponents, the Cardinals. Max Scherzer (15-4) is 7-5 in postseason play and went 3-0 for the Nats during their 2019 championship run. Max struggled in his last two starts, allowing 10 earned runs over 10 ¹/₃ innings. … About a month ago, the Mets were still in the wild-card hunt. The Redbirds put an end to that pipe dream by winning 20 of 22 down the stretch. Adam Wainwright (17-7) was a big contributor, going 5-0 in his last seven games. Adam is 4-5 in the postseason but has won for us numerous times this year. Doggin’ it. 10 units on the Cardinals.
MLB
True Blue LA

A look at the Cardinals offense Max Scherzer will face in the NL wild card game

The 106-win Los Angeles Dodgers welcome the St Louis Cardinals to Dodger Stadium for the National League wild card game. The one-game, winner-take-all format requires teams to move fast and be extremely sharp right when first pitch time comes. The great tragedy or poetry, depending on which side you’re standing on, is that the current scenario doesn’t allow any room for error. The Dodgers get one game to do what it is expected out of them, and baseball can be a box of surprises.
MLB
Sports Illustrated

The White Sox Embarrassed Themselves Against the Astros

In a scene toward the end of The Wedding Singer (1998), Adam Sandler’s character Robbie is leaving a bar with a few friends. Robbie’s life has been one long cycle of promise and heartbreak. He’s been drinking heavily because he’s hopelessly in love with Julia, who’s engaged to a womanizing Wall ...
MLB
Washington Post

The Dodgers made the right call to pull Max Scherzer, and that’s a shame

Max Scherzer made his manager take the baseball from him. Dave Roberts walked to the Dodger Stadium mound and extended his palm. Scherzer shook Roberts’s hand. Scherzer breached baseball etiquette and refused to hand over the ball. Roberts reached into Scherzer’s glove and grabbed it. Scherzer stomped into the dugout...
MLB
dodgersdigest.com

2021 NL Wild Card Game – Cardinals @ Dodgers: Adam Wainwright vs. Max Scherzer

Well everyone, the NL Wild Card game is finally here. Despite going 41-11 (.788) in their last 52 games, it wasn’t enough to catch the San Francisco Giants, who ended their regular season with an absolutely absurd 107-55 record. Good for them. They’re waiting for the winner of this game. The Dodgers ended their season on a seven game winning streak and won their last seven series in a row, although that streak started after splitting a four game series with St. Louis back in the beginning of September. They’re 4-3 against St. Louis this season, although in each of the three losses, the Dodgers lost by only one run, and outscored them 42-20 over the seven total games. Since the end of that series, these two teams have been the best in baseball, with the Cardinals going 19-4 while the Dodgers went 18-3. That included a 17 game winning streak for St. Louis, finishing their season at 90-72, easily nabbing the second Wild Card spot. Jay Jaffe points out in his FanGraphs piece, that strong performances and winning streaks towards the end of the regular season don’t necessarily correlate with postseason success. That will be true for both teams. This is a new game.
MLB

