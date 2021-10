Many organizations have turned to SASE adoption as a result of the pandemic, seeing it as a a security-first initiative, a recent survey has revealed. The report found that 48% of those surveyed view SASE as a security-first initiative, while 31% see it as a network-first strategy. SASE adoption is most often being led by senior IT leaders, and is still relatively early, with only 37% having begun implementing a plan.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO