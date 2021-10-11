CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Li-Fi market to grow steadily by 2026

Cover picture for the articleThe global Li-Fi market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 45% during 2021-2026, according to ResearchAndMarkets. Light fidelity (Li-Fi), or visible light communication (VLC), refers to a wireless optical networking technology that utilizes light to transfer data at...

