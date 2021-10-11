CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superwind From Spectacularly Energetic Supernova Explosions

Cover picture for the articleNGC 4666 takes center stage in this image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope. This majestic spiral galaxy lies about 80 million light-years away in the constellation Virgo, and is undergoing a particularly intense episode of star formation. Astronomers refer to galaxies which are forming stars anomalously quickly as starburst galaxies. NGC 4666’s starburst is thought to be due to gravitational interactions with its unruly neighbors — including the nearby galaxy NGC 4668 and a dwarf galaxy.

