Public Safety

REvil/Sodinokibi accounting for 73% of ransomware detections in Q2 2021

By Help Net Security
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMcAfee released a report which examines cybercriminal activity related to ransomware and cloud threats in the second quarter of 2021. With the shift to a more flexible pandemic workforce and the highly publicized Colonial Pipeline attack, cyber criminals introduced new – and updated – threats and tactics in campaigns targeting prominent sectors, such as Government, Financial Services and Entertainment.

