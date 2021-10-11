REvil/Sodinokibi accounting for 73% of ransomware detections in Q2 2021
McAfee released a report which examines cybercriminal activity related to ransomware and cloud threats in the second quarter of 2021. With the shift to a more flexible pandemic workforce and the highly publicized Colonial Pipeline attack, cyber criminals introduced new – and updated – threats and tactics in campaigns targeting prominent sectors, such as Government, Financial Services and Entertainment.www.helpnetsecurity.com
