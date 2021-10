Forecast Discussion: Sunny skies will help boost temperatures to the mid 80s today. A cold front will move in this evening and will clear the coast by midnight. A few showers will roll in as the front arrives. The passage of this front will mark a significant drop in air temps from today to Sunday, creating a more October like feel for the following week. This system will also produce gusty winds that will likely knock down a solid amount of leaves over the weekend. Expect southerly winds today then northwesterly winds Sunday. High pressure will then take control and give us a dry stretch of weather through most of next week.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 8 HOURS AGO