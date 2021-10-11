CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who's to blame for the addiction crisis?

By CHUCK NORRIS
Bryan College Station Eagle
 5 days ago

As reported by Reuters News Agency, a trial involving four large pharmacy chains was to begin recently as the Ohio counties of Lake and Trumbull seek to convince jurors of the pharmacy chains’ responsibility for flooding their communities with addictive pain pills and thus contributing to the current deadly U.S. opioid epidemic. To date, more than 3,300 cases have been brought primarily by state and local governments to hold the companies responsible for their role in this destructive public health problem.

