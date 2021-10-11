Is McDonald’s open on Columbus Day 2021?

Since it was founded in 1955, McDonald's has sold well over 300 billion burgers (per Wall Street Journal). That comes as no surprise since it is, after all, a burger chain. However, while burgers are their staple menu item, and perhaps the food they are best known for, fans might be surprised to learn that there's another best selling item at McDonald's. It's their much-loved french fries. According to Reader's Digest, the fries are in fact the most popular item at McD's, and the chain sells a whopping 9 million pounds of them every single day, both individually and along with their burger value meals. If you're surprised by the number, consider the fact that the company serves 69 million people a day, says Reader's Digest, and most people place an order for the favorite side item.

RESTAURANTS ・ 23 HOURS AGO