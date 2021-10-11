CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is McDonald’s open on Columbus Day 2021?

By Christopher Burch
NJ.com
NJ.com
 5 days ago
Columbus Day will be celebrated this year on Monday, Oct. 11. McDonald’s is a favorite among fast food lovers, but will you be able to enjoy it on Columbus Day (10/11/2021)?. McDonald’s will be open on Columbus Day 2021. However, store hours vary by location, so guests should ultimately check...

