Fantasy Defense Rankings Week 6: Who to start, sit at D/ST in fantasy football
The first bye weeks claim the Falcons, Saints, Jets, and 49ers, none of which are regular D/ST starters. However, we love to stream defenses against the Jets, and the Saints with Jameis Winston always present some boom-or-bust upside, too. The Falcons haven't been great this year either, and the 49ers with a rookie QB provide some sleeper potential. Ultimately, the loss of those four teams weakens our Week 6 fantasy defense rankings, making start 'em, sit 'em decisions all the more muddled.www.sportingnews.com
Comments / 0