The recently inaugurated Yale Campaign falls short of fulfilling Yale’s commitment “to improv[e] the world today and for future generations.”. No one can rightly argue that any of the pillars of the Campaign — Arts and Humanities for Insight, Science for Breakthroughs, Collaborating for Impact and Leaders for a Better World — is not deserving of our wholehearted support. They all are. However, at this moment and for the foreseeable future, the crisis of climate change — and the challenge of sustainability, generally — should be at the forefront of Yale’s agenda and that of each of its peer institutions.

COLLEGES ・ 2 DAYS AGO