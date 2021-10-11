Gardner Community Action Team (GCAT) Monthly meeting

The Gardner Community Action Team (GCAT) is a community coalition that coordinates substance use prevention efforts in the Gardner area. GCAT is comprised of residents, business owners, public officials, city employees and stakeholders all of which come together to make up the city of Gardner. These coalition members work closely with all of its community partners to coordinate, plan and implement activities and learning opportunities for the community as a whole. These activities and learning opportunities include but are not limited to multi-media campaigns, community and school educational events, town hall events, conferences, health fairs and conducting compliance checks in partnership with the Gardner License Commission and the Gardner Police Department.