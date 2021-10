Atlus has shared new information on the upcoming Shin Megami Tensei V regarding the diverse demon cast players will encounter alongside several gameplay mechanics. Throughout the protagonist’s journey, he will continually interact with the Bethel Tokyo Branch to protect his home, while Bethel branch representatives from different regions of the world will also make appearances. For example, Odin, Zeus, Vasuki, and Khonsu represent Nothern Europe, Greece, India, and Egypt’s branches respectively.

