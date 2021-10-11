EUR/USD risks extra decline near term – UOB

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, Cable could move into a consolidative phase ahead of extra gains in the next weeks. 24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that ‘there is room for GBP to advance to 1.3695, possibly 1.3715’. The subsequent advance exceeded our expectations as GBP rose to 1.3734. However, GBP pulled back sharply from the high. The pullback has room to extend but any weakness is likely limited to a test of 1.3645. The strong support at 1.3595 is not expected to come into the picture. Resistance is at 1.3695 followed by 1.3715.”

CURRENCIES ・ 1 DAY AGO