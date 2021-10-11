CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EUR/USD risks extra decline near term – UOB

By Pablo Piovano
FXStreet.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFX Strategists at UOB Group believe EUR/USD could be headed towards the 1.1500 area in the near term. 24-hour view: “Our expectations for EUR to ‘drop to 1.1520 first before a more sustained rebound can be expected’ did not materialize as it traded in a quiet manner between 1.1546 and 1.1571 before closing largely unchanged at 1.1550 (-0.05%). Not surprisingly, momentum indicators are neutral and EUR is likely to trade sideways for today, expected to be within a 1.1540/1.1585 range.”

www.fxstreet.com

