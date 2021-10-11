CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Bills overpower Kansas City Chiefs

By Nick Fierro
BillsDigest
BillsDigest
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IyJ2p_0cNMjQwL00

Harsh weather that hit Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City led the NFL to suspend Sunday night's showcase game between the Buffalo Bills and host Kansas City Chiefs for more than an hour at halftime,

That forced the teams to play a marathon contest that lasted more than four hours and ended with the Bills recording a convincing 38-20 victory in a battle of AFC heavyweights that ultimately could determine homefield advantage in the playoffs.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen completed 15 passes in 26 attempts for 315 yards and ran for 59 yards yards on 11 carries, including a hurdle over L'Jarius Sneed to pick up a crucial first down in the fourth quarter. That kept alive a 12-play series that ended with a 9-yard touchdown pass to Emmanuel Sanders, giving the Bills an 18-point lead with under 6 minutes remaining.

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes was stifled throughout by Buffalo's bend-but-don't-break defensive approach. He was 33-for-54 for 272 yards and was intercepted twice.

The Chiefs (2-3) began the game with a 17-play drive but could only come away with a field goal, thanks to pressure on Mahomes that forced two straight incompletions, leading to a rare fourth down for Kansas City, which had faced only nine fourth downs for the season coming in.

That's nine fourth downs in four games.

So a win for the Buffalo defense, to be sure, was followed by a touchdown drive in which Allen ran three times for 42 yards, including the final play, a 9-yard burst on a read-option.

The Bills missed on a chance to add to the lead, however, after a tremendous hit by Siran Neal knocked the ball loose from Byron Pringle on the ensuing kickoff return and the Bills recovered at the Kansas City 34.

But a holding penalty on Dion Dawkins that wiped out a 17-yard gain by Zack Moss and an egregious intentional grounding penalty on Allen on third down took the Bills out of field-goal range, forcing a punt.

That set the Chiefs up for a go-ahead touchdown drive that Mahomes finished off with a 5-yard pass to Pringle.

The Bills answered right back, however, going 75 yards on just five plays and regaining the lead when Allen rifled a 35-yard touchdown pass to Emmanuel Sanders.

Buffalo's added to its lead after stopping the Chiefs' offense for the first time, going 62 yards to set Tyler Bass up for a 30-yard field goal to make it 17-10.

The key play in the series was a 61-yard pass to Stefon Diggs on third-and-long. Diggs appeared to hesitate after catching the pass, as if he thought the play had been blown dead, and that enabled Daniel Sorensen to catch him for a touchdown-saving tackle.

Late in the second quarter, the Chiefs went for it on fourth-and-5 and were denied when safety Jordan Poyer broke up a pass intended for Travis Kelce.

From there, Buffalo again showed its big-play ability when it scored two plays later, Allen heaving a 53-yard pass to Dawson Knox to finish off the quick drive with 1:16 left in the half.

Alas, that left a little too much time on the clock to prevent the Chiefs from responding, which they did when Harrison Butker kicked a 54-yard field goal with 2 seconds to spare.

Throughout the first half, the Bills avoided their trademark blitzes and rushed Mahomes with just their four down linemen, dropping seven into coverage.

The strategy worked as the Chiefs gained 231 yards and owned a 19:07 to 10:53 advantage in time of possession but had just 13 points to show for it.

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro. Email to Nicky300@aol.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Troubling Video Of Patrick Mahomes’ Brother Going Viral

A video of Patrick Mahomes’ brother, Jackson Mahomes, reacting to the Chiefs’ loss to the Ravens on Monday night is going viral. Kansas City lost at Baltimore on Sunday night, 36-35. The Chiefs started off the game hot, but the Ravens managed to stay in it and came away with a huge victory. Baltimore sealed the win with a gusty 4th and 1 call by John Harbaugh.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Patrick Mahomes Had A Message For Mayfield After Game

Now that hopefully the dust has settled and the bitterness of the Week 1 loss for the Cleveland Browns to the Kansas City Chiefs is a little more palatable, we can reflect on something that happened postgame. In our haste to report the happenings of the game with its positive...
NFL
New York Post

Josh Allen’s girlfriend had so much to celebrate during Bills’ win

The WAGs of the Buffalo Bills enjoyed a blowout of their own during Sunday’s 40-0 beatdown on the Houston Texans. Quarterback Josh Allen’s girlfriend Brittany Williams arrived at Highmark Stadium in a swanky party bus with fellow Buffalo WAGs Shae Spady, Hillary Trubisky, Meghan Hughes and Meg DiMarco before kickoff. The former cheerleader shared photos to her Instagram story throughout the day, documenting the group’s luxe game-day itinerary, popping champagne, and sporting custom-made Bills jackets.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
The Spun

Look: Josh Gordon Has 5-Word Message For Chiefs

After he was suspended by the NFL indefinitely and released by the Seattle Seahawks earlier this year, Josh Gordon looked like he’d finally hit the end of the road in professional football. Fast forward a few months and the former All-Pro wide receiver has been reinstated and signed with a new team.
NFL
Complex

Video Shows Chiefs Fan Getting Knocked Out During Brawl at Arrowhead Stadium

Kansas City Chiefs fans were not happy Sunday as the two-time defending AFC Champions dropped to 1-2 following a 30-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Emotions boiled over in the stands at Arrowhead Stadium, with a wild brawl breaking out between Chiefs fans that left one motionless, as he was pummeled by another Chiefs fan and kicked in the face by another. As the victim was slumped in his seat, appearing to be knocked out cold, a woman above him could be seen delivering one more shot to his face.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Sorensen
Bleacher Report

7 NFL Starters Likely to Lose Their Jobs Soon

While coaches resist the urge to hit the panic button amid a slow start to the season, they'll make necessary changes to pull their teams out of a rut or replace a weak link on the roster. Every week, clubs have to tweak starting lineups because of injuries, but in...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes has messages for Chiefs fans following consecutive losses

Chiefs fans are in an unfamiliar position these days: the team has a losing record. Kansas City has become spoiled by its football team in recent years, especially since Patrick Mahomes took over at quarterback. The MVP has proven to be among the best quarterbacks in the league, often being able to score nearly at will. But his Chiefs have lost consecutive close games and are now 1-2.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Decides On Punishment For Browns-Chiefs Incident

Things got pretty chippy during the Week 1 game between two AFC contenders: the Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns. Along the sideline after one Chiefs play, Cleveland safety Ronnie Harrison shoved Greg Lewis, the Chiefs’ running backs coach. According to the NFL, Lewis shoved Harrison first after the play,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#Afc
ClutchPoints

Tyrann Mathieu rips into Chiefs after ’embarrassing’ loss to Bills

The Kansas City Chiefs had a humiliating performance in Week 5. What was a highly-anticipated matchup between two top quarterbacks in the league turned into a beatdown, as the home team’s defense just couldn’t stop Josh Allen and co. The result was an embarrassing 38-20 loss, capped by an insane play from Allen that summed up their struggles on defense.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Travis Kelce’s shocking admission after Chiefs’ 1-2 start

The Kansas City Chiefs used to never lose in September during the Patrick Mahomes era, but they lost their last two games of the month to drop to 1-2 on the young 2021 season. Both games came down to the wire, with uncharacteristic turnovers hurting them in the fourth quarter in losses to the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
Popculture

Kansas City Chiefs Fans Get Into Major Brawl During Loss to Los Angeles Chargers

The Kansas City Chiefs are not in a good place right now. On Sunday, the Chiefs lost to the Los Angeles Chargers, and during the game, fans started to fight each other. Video of the brawl surfaced online which showed a few Chiefs fans arguing with each other. It then led to the fans getting into a fight, and at the end of the video, one fan is seen punching an older man who was already knocked out.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Kansas City Chiefs
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs announce slew of roster moves on Tuesday

The Kansas City Chiefs announced a number of roster moves on Tuesday, some expected and some unexpected. After suffering an MCL sprain in the Week 5 loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Chiefs have sent former first-round draft pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire to injured reserve. He’s expected to miss 2-3 weeks with his injury, but his placement on injured reserve guarantees he’ll be out for at least three weeks, missing games against Washington, Tennessee and the New York Giants.
NFL
The Big Lead

Chiefs Superfan Gets Knocked Out By Another Fan

An NFL superfan got knocked out on Sunday. X-Factor, the Kansas City Chiefs' superfan, apparently threw a effed around by throwing a water bottle and found out by getting punched by a fellow KC fan. Here is the end of the confrontation. You can see his silly hat popping right off his head.
NFL
BillsDigest

BillsDigest

Buffalo, NY
90
Followers
219
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

BillsDigest is a FanNation channel covering the Buffalo Bills

Comments / 0

Community Policy