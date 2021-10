When the NFL saw that Mark Davis wasn’t moving forward in disciplining his embattled coach Jon Gruden, the league turned up the heat on Monday. After more controversial emails emerged, Gruden had no choice but to resign — Davis would have had to fire him if not. Really, this was only way Gruden would ever leave the Raiders: by undermining himself. Davis gave Gruden the keys to the franchise in 2018 and he lost them in a deluge of poor decisions.

