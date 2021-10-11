8 things I think I think after the Broncos 27-19 debacle against the Pittsburgh Steelers
Following the embarrassing loss to the Baltimore Ravens last week, I wrote about how we all need to take a deep breath because the sky was not yet falling. I have no such words of comfort today. The Broncos got outcoached and outplayed on their way to a 27-19 loss that was worse than the final score suggests because it could have such a devastating impact on the playoff math in a few months.www.chatsports.com
