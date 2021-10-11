Special Weather Statement issued for Anderson, Freestone, Henderson, Leon, Navarro, Van Zandt by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 13:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for central and north central Texas. Target Area: Anderson; Freestone; Henderson; Leon; Navarro; Van Zandt Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Freestone, southeastern Van Zandt, northeastern Leon, Henderson, Anderson and southeastern Navarro Counties through 100 AM CDT At 1155 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Canton to Groesbeck. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Palestine, Athens, Canton, Teague, Fairfield, Chandler, Van, Malakoff, Frankston, Brownsboro, Eustace, Berryville, Trinidad, Edom, Coffee City, Caney City, Fairfield Lake State Park, Log Cabin, Murchison and Oakwood. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH