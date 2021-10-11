Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Adair, Cherokee, Delaware, Mayes, Ottawa by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 23:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for northeastern and east central Oklahoma. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Adair; Cherokee; Delaware; Mayes; Ottawa The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Delaware County in northeastern Oklahoma Southeastern Ottawa County in northeastern Oklahoma Northeastern Mayes County in northeastern Oklahoma Northwestern Adair County in northeastern Oklahoma Northeastern Cherokee County in east central Oklahoma * Until 1245 AM CDT. * At 1155 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 2 miles southeast of Pensacola to 2 miles west of Leach to 5 miles southwest of Scraper, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations in or near the path include Jay... Grove Fairland... West Siloam Springs Langley... Colcord Kansas... Bernice Spavinaw... Wyandotte Disney... Oaks Honey Creek State Park... Cherokee State Park Rose... Bernice State Park Leach... Cleora Chloeta... Scraper HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH