Flash Flood Warning issued for Osage, Pawnee by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-21 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. Target Area: Victoria The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Guadalupe River At Victoria affecting Victoria County. For the Guadalupe River...including Victoria, Bloomington...Major flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Thursday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Guadalupe River At Victoria. * Until Thursday morning. * At 8:15 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 27.7 feet. * Flood stage is 21.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to continue rising and crest just below 31.0 feet on Sunday. The river will then begin a slow fall but remain above flood levels for the next several days. * Impact...At 30.5 feet, Near fifty homes in the Greens Addition Subdivision, and the area west of Moody Street between Water and Constitution Streets flood. Water is on the inside lane of Moody Street at Wolfram Street. Hundreds of cattle are cut off and drowned below Cuero to near Tivoli. Highway 35 floods for several miles. Much of the flood plain near and below the San Antonio River confluence is several miles wide, flooding and isolating a large residential area. Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Guadalupe River Victoria 21.0 27.7 Sat 8 am 29.8 30.5 29.9 26.3 9.8

VICTORIA COUNTY, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO