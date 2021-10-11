Flash Flood Warning issued for Osage, Pawnee by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-10 23:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Osage; Pawnee FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR NORTHWESTERN OSAGE AND NORTHWESTERN PAWNEE COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. Additional rainfall will be possible throughout the night, but the flash flood threat has diminished. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for portions of east central Oklahoma and northeast Oklahoma.alerts.weather.gov
