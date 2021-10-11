CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flash Flood Warning issued for Osage, Pawnee by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-10 23:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Osage; Pawnee FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR NORTHWESTERN OSAGE AND NORTHWESTERN PAWNEE COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. Additional rainfall will be possible throughout the night, but the flash flood threat has diminished. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for portions of east central Oklahoma and northeast Oklahoma.

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Montgomery, Telfair, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-17 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Montgomery; Telfair; Wheeler The National Weather Service in Peachtree City GA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Georgia Ocmulgee River near Lumber City affecting Wheeler, Telfair and Montgomery Counties. The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Flood Warning for the Ocmulgee River near Lumber City. * From this afternoon to tomorrow evening. * At 8:45 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 14.9 feet and rising. * Flood stage is 15 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon to a crest of 15.0 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon. * Impact...At 15 feet, Flood Stage is reached and minor flooding begins. Water overflows into the broad swampy flood plain. Farm fields on the right bank flood. General agriculture and timber interests are affected by the flooding. In addition...water reaches the top of the boat ramp near the Highway 341 bridge.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Victoria by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-21 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. Target Area: Victoria The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Guadalupe River At Victoria affecting Victoria County. For the Guadalupe River...including Victoria, Bloomington...Major flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Thursday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Guadalupe River At Victoria. * Until Thursday morning. * At 8:15 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 27.7 feet. * Flood stage is 21.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to continue rising and crest just below 31.0 feet on Sunday. The river will then begin a slow fall but remain above flood levels for the next several days. * Impact...At 30.5 feet, Near fifty homes in the Greens Addition Subdivision, and the area west of Moody Street between Water and Constitution Streets flood. Water is on the inside lane of Moody Street at Wolfram Street. Hundreds of cattle are cut off and drowned below Cuero to near Tivoli. Highway 35 floods for several miles. Much of the flood plain near and below the San Antonio River confluence is several miles wide, flooding and isolating a large residential area. Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Guadalupe River Victoria 21.0 27.7 Sat 8 am 29.8 30.5 29.9 26.3 9.8
VICTORIA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Onondaga by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 11:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 12:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Onondaga The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Flood Advisory for Cayuga County in central New York Southwestern Onondaga County in central New York * Until 115 PM EDT. * At 1020 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Syracuse, Owasco, Niles, Marietta, Cedarvale, Nedrow, Clark Reservation State Park and Onondaga. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Madison, Onondaga by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 12:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Madison; Onondaga The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Madison County in central New York Southeastern Onondaga County in central New York * Until 200 PM EDT. * At 1059 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Sullivan, Pompey, Chittenango, Manlius, Lyndon, Kirkville, Watervale, La Fayette, De Witt, Fayetteville, Minoa, East Syracuse, Green Lakes State Park, Jamesville, Oran, Clark Reservation State Park and Lakeport. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
MADISON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Goliad, Karnes by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 08:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-18 20:40:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 830 PM CDT. Target Area: Goliad; Karnes The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas San Antonio River at Hwy 72 nr Runge affecting Karnes and Goliad Counties. For the San Antonio River...including Hwy 72 nr Runge...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Monday evening The Flood Warning continues for the San Antonio River at Hwy 72 nr Runge. * Until Monday evening. * At 8:15 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 34.1 feet. * Flood stage is 27.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 AM CDT Saturday was 34.1 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 36.5 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage Monday morning. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 36.4 feet on 06/05/2021. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue San Antonio River Hwy 72 nr Runge 27.0 34.1 Sat 8 am CDT 36.2 27.5 19.0
GOLIAD COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Dodge, Telfair, Wilcox by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 09:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-17 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Dodge; Telfair; Wilcox The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Ocmulgee River near Abbeville affecting Dodge, Wilcox and Telfair Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late tonight The Flood Warning continues for the Ocmulgee River near Abbeville. * Until late tonight. * At 8:45 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 12.5 feet and falling. * Flood stage is 12 feet. * Minor flooding will continue. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this evening and continue falling to 6.4 feet Thursday morning. * Impact...At 12 feet, Flood Stage is reached. Minor flooding of lowlands adjacent to the river begins. The water level reaches the top of the Abbeville boat ramp and also begins to flood the nearby park.
DODGE COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Madison, Onondaga by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 12:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Madison; Onondaga The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Madison County in central New York Southeastern Onondaga County in central New York * Until 200 PM EDT. * At 1059 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Sullivan, Pompey, Chittenango, Manlius, Lyndon, Kirkville, Watervale, La Fayette, De Witt, Fayetteville, Minoa, East Syracuse, Green Lakes State Park, Jamesville, Oran, Clark Reservation State Park and Lakeport. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
MADISON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Goliad, Refugio, Victoria by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-17 07:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-19 21:36:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. Target Area: Calhoun; Goliad; Refugio; Victoria The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas San Antonio River At Goliad affecting Refugio, Calhoun, Goliad and Victoria Counties. For the San Antonio River...including Goliad...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Tuesday evening The Flood Warning continues for the San Antonio River At Goliad. * From Sunday morning to late Tuesday evening. * At 9:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 22.6 feet. * Flood stage is 25.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage by Sunday morning and crest around 27.0 feet Monday morning. The river is then expected to fall below flood stage Tuesday morning. Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu San Antonio River Goliad 25.0 22.6 Sat 9 am 24.9 27.1 24.1 10.4 5.7
CALHOUN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Onondaga by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 10:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Onondaga The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Flood Advisory for Cayuga County in central New York Southwestern Onondaga County in central New York * Until 115 PM EDT. * At 1020 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Syracuse, Owasco, Niles, Marietta, Cedarvale, Nedrow, Clark Reservation State Park and Onondaga. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Lake, Volusia by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 10:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-18 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Astor affecting Volusia and Lake Counties. .Wind and tidal influences will continue to lead to fluctuating river levels at the Saint Johns River at Astor, with levels remaining at or just above Minor Flood Stage of 2.3 feet through at least Monday. For the St. Johns River...including Astor...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 1045 AM EDT. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Monday evening The Flood Warning continues for the St Johns River Near Astor. * Until Monday evening. * At 9:30 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 2.3 feet. * Flood stage is 2.3 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady near flood stage at around 2.3 feet into Monday, then slowly recede through the rest of the week. * Impact...At 2.3 feet, Minor flooding of low lying streets and yards north of Fox Road on Lake County side of Astor, and from River Road northward on Volusia side of river. Water begins to cover docks at South Moon Fish Camp. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 2.6 feet on 10/14/1996. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu St Johns River Astor 2.3 2.3 Sat 9 am 2.3 2.3 2.2 2.2 2.1
LAKE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Refugio by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 09:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-17 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. Target Area: Refugio The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Mission River At Refugio affecting Refugio County. For the Mission River...including Refugio...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late tomorrow morning The Flood Warning continues for the Mission River At Refugio. * Until late tomorrow morning. * At 9:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 23.2 feet. * Flood stage is 23.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will rise and crest around 23.3 feet today. The river is then expected to fall below flood by tonight, then continue to fall to below caution stage Sunday. * Impact...At 23.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding occurs. The lowest areas of the city park and facilities, including the pavillion building are flooded. Much of park is also flooded. Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (9 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Mission River Refugio 23.0 23.2 Sat 9 am 20.0 10.3 6.6 4.9 4.0
REFUGIO COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Anne Arundel by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 09:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Anne Arundel COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Anne Arundel County. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT this evening, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 2.8 feet, flooding of some of the parking area near Dock Street in Annapolis may occur, with water surrounding the Alex Haley Memorial. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal. The next high tide at Annapolis U.S. Naval Academy is at 3:03 PM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Severn River at Annapolis MLLW Categories - Minor 2.6 ft, Moderate 3.3 ft, Major 6.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.2 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 4.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/02 PM 2.8 1.4 1.7 1 Minor 17/04 AM 2.4 1.0 0.9 0 None 17/03 PM 1.6 0.2 0.4 1 None 18/03 AM 1.6 0.2 0.3 0 None 18/03 PM 1.4 -0.0 0.3 1 None 19/05 AM 1.4 -0.0 0.1 0 None
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Charles by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 11:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Charles COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Charles and King George Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 PM EDT this afternoon, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.5 feet, water reaches yards near Cobb Island and docks near Dahlgren. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal. The next high tide at Dahlgren is at 12:42 PM. The next high tide at Goose Bay is at 1:46 PM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Upper Machodoc Creek at Dahlgren MLLW Categories - Minor 3.5 ft, Moderate 5.0 ft, Major 7.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.6 ft, Moderate 3.1 ft, Major 5.1 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/01 PM 3.5 1.6 1.6 0-1 Minor 17/01 AM 2.7 0.8 0.8 0 None 17/01 PM 1.9 0.0 0.0 0 None 18/02 AM 2.1 0.2 0.1 0 None 18/02 PM 1.9 0.0 -0.1 0 None 19/03 AM 2.1 0.2 0.1 0 None
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Noble by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 11:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-22 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 10 PM EDT. Target Area: Noble The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana North Branch Elkhart River at Cosperville affecting Noble County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Friday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the North Branch Elkhart River at Cosperville. * Until early Friday afternoon. * At 10:30 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 6.4 feet. * Flood stage is 6.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 6.4 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Friday morning. * Impact...At 6.5 feet, Water is starting to approach foundations on Waldron Lake Dr, Woodland Drive, and the south end of Steinbarger Lake Rd.
NOBLE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cayuga, Onondaga by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 10:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Cayuga; Onondaga The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Flood Advisory for Cayuga County in central New York Southwestern Onondaga County in central New York * Until 115 PM EDT. * At 1020 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Syracuse, Owasco, Niles, Marietta, Cedarvale, Nedrow, Clark Reservation State Park and Onondaga. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 11:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: District of Columbia COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in the District of Columbia. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...Shoreline inundation is expected along portions of the seawall adjacent to Ohio Drive and Hains Point Loop Road, and near the Tidal Basin and Jefferson Memorial. Minor shoreline inundation up to one foot above ground is possible elsewhere. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides two to two and a half feet above normal. The next high tide at Washington Channel is at 5:54 PM.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Fountain, Parke, Tippecanoe, Vermillion, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 18:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-18 07:01:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued late tonight by around 1200 AM EDT. Target Area: Fountain; Parke; Tippecanoe; Vermillion; Warren The National Weather Service in Indianapolis IN has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana Wabash River at Lafayette and Covington. .Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches fell across central Indiana over the past couple of days and will produce minor flooding along portions of the Wabash River. River flooding should begin as early as tonight near Lafayette and by late tomorrow for points downstream. The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a * Flood Warning for the Wabash River at Lafayette. * From this evening to Monday morning. * At 11:30 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 9.5 feet. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening to a crest of 12.0 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, High water affects a few low river cabins and county roads.
FOUNTAIN COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cayuga by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 10:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Cayuga The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Flood Advisory for Cayuga County in central New York Southwestern Onondaga County in central New York * Until 115 PM EDT. * At 1020 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Syracuse, Owasco, Niles, Marietta, Cedarvale, Nedrow, Clark Reservation State Park and Onondaga. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Kleberg Islands, Nueces Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 23:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-17 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Kleberg Islands and Nueces Islands Counties. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 6 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Poor driving conditions are expected as water reaches the dunes, mainly near times of high tide. Some beach access roads will be impassable. High water levels will also approach low areas along the intracoastal waterways and bays.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Coastal Ocean, Ocean by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 10:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Coastal Ocean; Ocean MINOR TIDAL FLOODING ON BARNEGAT BAY * WHAT...Less than one foot of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. The Barnegat Bay at Mantoloking tide gauge is reporting minor flooding. * WHERE...Barnegat Bay and the tidal waterways that flow into it. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Minor roadway flooding is possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Flooding is expected to be only localized, and should subside this afternoon following high tide. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Do not drive through flooded roadways.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ

