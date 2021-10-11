CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Las Vegas Raiders players react to Jon Gruden's 2011 emails as coach apologizes again

By ESPN.com
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS -- Raiders players offered defense, indifference and a no comment Sunday when it came to coach Jon Gruden and his 10-year-old inflammatory emails that came to light over the weekend. And Gruden again apologized for his language, including a racist comment, in the missives. Gruden and his players...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

More Jon Gruden Email Released, Shows Him Calling Out Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick should have been cut for kneeling during the national anthem, according to a newly uncovered email exchange between former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden and ex-GM Bruce Allen of the Washington Football Team. “They suspend people for taking amino acids, they should cut this f**k,” Gruden wrote in an email to Allen, according to Yahoo Sports. Kaepernick has not played in the National Football League since 2017, when he opted for free agency. When Kaepernick was not re-signed, he filed a grievance against the NFL, alleging a conspiracy by the owners. The lawsuit was eventually settled. Starting in 2016, Kaepernick...
NFL
FanSided

The new Jon Gruden email report is even worse than we thought

More emails sent by Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden have surfaced and they feature homophobic and misogynistic language. A Wall Street Journal reports found that now Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden used racist language regarding NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith in an email sent back in 2011. Now, more emails have surfaced, and they are troublesome.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
1051thebounce.com

Shannon Sharpe on Jon Gruden: ‘He Has A Racist Tongue’

Sports commentator Shannon Sharpe expressed his thoughts on the Jon Gruden email scandal, calling out higher-ups for not taking the racial tropes Gruden. Sharpe felt that the slurs against DeMaurice Smith were not taken seriously and that Gruden did not get into trouble until it was discovered that he also said offensive things about other minority groups.
NFL
Audacy

Chris Simms on former coach Jon Gruden: 'I just can't believe how stupid he is'

Much to the chagrin of some, NBC's Mike Tirico seemed to suggest Sunday on Football Night in America that following an apology the world should move on from discussing a Wall Street Journal report that showed that his former Monday Night Football partner Jon Gruden had used a racist trope to describe NFLPA executive director DeMaurcie Smith in 2011.
NFL
Chicago Sun-Times

Bears OLB Khalil Mack’s grudge against Raiders, Jon Gruden only grows

Khalil Mack’s relationship with the Raiders couldn’t be clearer: He thinks they undervalued him, and they’ve been determined to show him they were right. And Mack will never let that go. Regardless of how much time has passed, how little the Bears and Raiders have to do with each other...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football
SB Nation

Chargers coach Brandon Staley gave a perfect response on Jon Gruden’s emails

Brandon Staley is already becoming a rising star in his first year as head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers. Staley was a linebackers coach for the Bears and Broncos before spending last season as a defensive coordinator for the Rams, where he parlayed a successful year into the Chargers top job. Now the 38-year-old is leading a 4-1 football team in first place in the AFC West with a young star quarterback in Justin Herbert.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Raiders Owner Said Today

On Wednesday, Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis finally commented on Jon Gruden’s decision to resign as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. However, his comments about this situation left the NFL world with more questions than answers. When asked by ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez about Gruden’s departure, Davis...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Not Buying The Latest Email News

The NFL’s investigation of workplace misconduct within the Washington Football Team ultimately led to Jon Gruden’s resignation. Nothing else has come from the investigation. NFL fans aren’t buying it. The NFL’s investigative team reviewed over 650,000 emails. Some of those emails included racist, homophobic and misogynistic language from Gruden. Just...
NFL
ourcommunitynow.com

NFL: Jon Gruden Resigns As Head Coach Of The Las Vegas Raiders Amid An "Email Storm" That Was Recently Uncovered And Found To Be Racist And Offensive

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden has stepped down from his post following emails containing racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments. Emails acquired by The New York Times show that Gruden frequently used misogynistic and homophobic language directed at Commissioner Roger Goodell and others throughout the league.
NFL
Primetimer

Jon Gruden resigns as Las Vegas Raiders head coach over racist, homophobic and misogynistic emails he sent while working at ESPN

The Super Bowl-winning Gruden was a Monday Night Football analyst in 2011 when he sent an email that, as The Wall Street Journal revealed Friday, used a racist trope to describe NFL Players Association president DeMaurice Smith, who is Black. “Dumboriss Smith has lips the size of michellin tires," Gruden wrote in the email. Gruden later apologized. On Monday evening, just as Monday Night Football was about to kick off, The New York Times reported that from 2011 to 2018, Gruden sent emails calling NFL commissioner Roger Goodell as a “f*ggot” and a “clueless anti football p*ssy" and used the word "queers" in response to Michael Sam being drafted as the first openly gay player in NFL history. Gruden also denounced the emergence of women as referees. The homophobic comments emerged months after Gruden expressed support for Raiders player Carl Nassib, who last month became the first openly gay player to play in a regular season NFL game. Gruden's emails were mostly sent to then-Washington Redskins general manager Bruce Allen, his close friend and former colleague. They were uncovered as part of a probe of 650,000 emails investigating allegations of workplace misconduct in the offices of the now-Washington Football Team. Gruden resigned in the fourth season of a $100 million, 10-year contract. He had a 22-31 record in his second stint as Raiders head coach. As The Athletic's Marcus Thompson III points out, Gruden betrayed the Raiders’ legacy of respect and inclusion. The Raiders hired the first Black head coach in NFL history, the second Latino head coach and the first woman as CEO, as well as having the aforementioned first openly gay player to be part of the regular roster.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy