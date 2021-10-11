Red Flag Warning issued for San Joaquin Valley, West Side Hills by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 13:36:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-11 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: San Joaquin Valley; West Side Hills RED FLAG WARNING FROM 8 AM TO 11 PM PDT MONDAY for the West Side Hills and the Central San Joaquin Valley .A strong weather system will continue to move southward through the Great Basin later tonight. The strong gusty winds, combined with low humidity and dry fuels, may result in critical fire weather conditions. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS, DRY FUELS, AND LOWERED HUMIDITIES FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 579 AND 580 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 579 and 580, which includes the West Side Hills and the Northwest portion of the San Joaquin Valley. * WIND...North to Northwest wind gusts of 30 to 50 mph, will continue into tonight across the Central SJ Valley and West side hills of the valley. Strongest winds are expected along the west side hills of the Valley on Monday afternoon. * HUMIDITY...Minimum humidity 15 to 25 percent. * HIGHEST THREAT...Diablo Mountain Range and west side foothills. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.