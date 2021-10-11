CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fresno County, CA

Red Flag Warning issued for San Joaquin Valley, West Side Hills by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-11 13:36:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-11 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: San Joaquin Valley; West Side Hills RED FLAG WARNING FROM 8 AM TO 11 PM PDT MONDAY for the West Side Hills and the Central San Joaquin Valley .A strong weather system will continue to move southward through the Great Basin later tonight. The strong gusty winds, combined with low humidity and dry fuels, may result in critical fire weather conditions. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS, DRY FUELS, AND LOWERED HUMIDITIES FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 579 AND 580 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 579 and 580, which includes the West Side Hills and the Northwest portion of the San Joaquin Valley. * WIND...North to Northwest wind gusts of 30 to 50 mph, will continue into tonight across the Central SJ Valley and West side hills of the valley. Strongest winds are expected along the west side hills of the Valley on Monday afternoon. * HUMIDITY...Minimum humidity 15 to 25 percent. * HIGHEST THREAT...Diablo Mountain Range and west side foothills. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Eye Opener: FDA panel backs J&J booster shot

A panel of Food and Drug Administration advisers voted to back booster shots for the 15 million Americans with Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine. Also, Former President Bill Clinton remains in the hospital after checking in for an infection. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.
HEALTH
CBS News

Former President Clinton remains hospitalized after infection

Former President Bill Clinton remains in a Southern California hospital after being admitted Tuesday to treat a non-COVID-related infection. Former first lady Hillary Clinton was seen leaving the hospital alone Friday. It's unclear when the 42nd president will be released. Lilia Luciano reports.
POTUS
NBC News

Chinese crew arrives at new space station for historic six-month mission

BEIJING — Three astronauts entered China’s space station for a six-month mission, setting to work Saturday after successfully docking aboard their Shenzhou-13 spacecraft. The astronauts, two men and a woman, were seen floating around the module before speaking via a live-streamed video. They pledged to do their best in carrying out their missions as the country moves toward completing the new orbiting outpost.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Merced County, CA
County
Tulare County, CA
County
Madera County, CA
County
San Luis Obispo County, CA
County
Fresno County, CA
County
Kern County, CA
County
Kings County, CA
NBC News

Biden administration again asks Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Biden administration said Friday it will once again ask the Supreme Court to put a hold on the Texas law that bans abortion after around six weeks of pregnancy. "The Justice Department intends to ask the Supreme Court to vacate the Fifth Circuit's stay of the preliminary injunction against Texas Senate Bill 8," said Anthony Coley, the department's chief spokesman.
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

NASA launches Lucy probe on 12-year flight to visit eight remote asteroids

NASA's billion-dollar Lucy probe rocketed into space with a pre-dawn launch on Saturday, kicking off a 12-year, 4-billion-mile quest to make close flybys of eight unusual asteroids that represent the preserved building blocks of the solar system. Known as Trojans, the asteroids circle the sun well beyond the main belt...
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
CBS News

Islamic State claims Afghanistan mosque bombing that killed 47 people

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for a deadly suicide bombing on a Shiite mosque in southern Afghanistan that killed 47 people and wounded scores more. In a statement posted late Friday on social media, IS said two of the group's members shot and killed security guards manning the entrance of the Fatimiya mosque in Kandahar province. One detonated his explosives at the entrance of the mosque and the other inside.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy