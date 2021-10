Up and down is a perfect way to describe the Chicago Bears season so far as they head into Las Vegas to face the Raiders (2-2) here in Week 5. So far this year, the Bears have been perfect at home with wins over Cincinnati and Detroit. But on the road? That’s where the issues come in. In order to get over the .500 mark for the first time this year, they’ll have to overcome some serious issues that have shown up while not at Soldier Field.

