NFL

Slow starts a growing problem for Denver Broncos

By ESPN.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH -- For the Denver Broncos, it is how they start that is playing a troubling role in how they finish. Even during their 3-0 start, their penchant for a stumble out of the gate most every week was a red flag hidden in the happiness. But now, at 3-2 after Sunday's 27-19 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field -- a game in which they trailed 24-6 in the third quarter -- it is officially a problem that has caught up to them.

