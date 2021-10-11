Slow starts a growing problem for Denver Broncos

PITTSBURGH -- For the Denver Broncos, it is how they start that is playing a troubling role in how they finish. Even during their 3-0 start, their penchant for a stumble out of the gate most every week was a red flag hidden in the happiness. But now, at 3-2 after Sunday's 27-19 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field -- a game in which they trailed 24-6 in the third quarter -- it is officially a problem that has caught up to them.