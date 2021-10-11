Jarrell Miller: “Deontay Wilder Got His Ass Whipped Again!”
Big Baby Miller fancies himself as the last hope for American Heavyweights!. For some individuals, it is viewed as an unsavory taboo to attack a person who is already enduring a tough time. Disgraced heavyweight Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller (23-0-1, 20 KO’s) is not one of those people! This is precisely why he had no problem lacing up his symbolic boot and kicking Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KO’s) like a football.3kingsboxing.com
Comments / 21