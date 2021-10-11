CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jarrell Miller: “Deontay Wilder Got His Ass Whipped Again!”

By Bakari Simpson
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBig Baby Miller fancies himself as the last hope for American Heavyweights!. For some individuals, it is viewed as an unsavory taboo to attack a person who is already enduring a tough time. Disgraced heavyweight Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller (23-0-1, 20 KO’s) is not one of those people! This is precisely why he had no problem lacing up his symbolic boot and kicking Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KO’s) like a football.

David Stuckey
5d ago

Any fighter can loose .Its not like this guy has did much to even get to that level.Sideline Sally is like a boxing version of a Karen

