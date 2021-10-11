Star Entertainment: Shares fall on money laundering claim
By Long Reads
BBC
5 days ago
Shares in Australian gambling giant Star Entertainment have slumped after allegations that it enabled illegal activity at its casinos for years. A joint report by three news outlets implicated the firm in suspected money laundering, organised crime and fraud. The company's main rival Crown Resorts was hit by similar claims...
(Oct 11): Star Entertainment Group Ltd. shares tumbled after the Sydney Morning Herald reported the company has enabled suspected money laundering, organized crime and fraud at its Australian casinos for years. The stock fell as much as 21% in Sydney after the newspaper said Star wooed big-spending gamblers allegedly linked...
NatWest Group could face a fine of several hundred million pounds from the U.K.’s financial watchdog after pleading guilty to three criminal charges of money laundering. The bank admitted that it failed to prevent money laundering at an English gold dealer. NatWest took in some 365 million pounds ($500 million) in deposits over five years, more than two-thirds of which was in cash despite the gold dealer indicating an annual revenue of 15 million pounds per year.
The job advert seemed timely. It offered between £500-£1,000 a week to work from home as an agent for cryptocurrency transactions. Lauren*, 21, was heavily in debt after a period of unpaid sick leave and leapt at the chance to rebalance her finances. “It had been promoted on social media...
For the Australian accountant Graeme Briggs, the meeting proved productive. It was September 2014 and Briggs was in Zurich on one of his frequent tours of Europe to drum up business for Asiaciti Trust, the Singaporean offshore services group he had founded in 1978. Briggs was at offices in an...
NatWest has admitted that operational failures, including weaknesses in automated monitoring systems, meant that it failed to prevent the money laundering of £400m. The bank pleaded guilty at Westminster magistrates court to failing to comply with anti-money laundering regulations between 2012 and 2016. Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) regulations mean finance...
A leading UK high street bank has pleaded guilty to failing to stop a massive money-laundering operation carried out by a business customer. Criminal charges were brought against NatWest by regulator the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) under the UK’s Money Laundering Regulations 2007. The lender, which is state-backed, entered a...
NatWest has admitted three counts of failing to properly monitor £365 million deposited into a customer’s account.It is the first time a financial institution has faced criminal prosecution under anti-money laundering laws in the UK.The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said NatWest failed to adhere to the requirements of anti-money laundering legislation in relation to Fowler Oldfield Ltd’s account between November 7 2013 and June 23 2016.Fowler Oldfield was a century-old jeweller based in Bradford.It was shut down following a police raid in 2016.NatWest now faces a fine of up to £240 million.FCA prosecutor Clare Montgomery QC told Westminster magistrates that...
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is building a digital platform that lets banks share information on customers and transactions in order to tackle money laundering, terrorism financing and proliferation financing. Called Cosmic (Collaborative Sharing of ML/TF Information & Cases), the platform will enable financial institutions to securely share information...
Supermarket giant Woolworths has admitted to a blunder made on a customer's transaction after the savvy shopper decoded an obscure symbol on her receipt. The customer named Julie took to Facebook on Tuesday after her usual shop at the Culburra Beach branch in NSW to ask the grocer why she had been charged GST on a 125g tin of 'Deep Cove Sardines in Oil'.
New data out Friday showed $590 million in ransomware-related payments were reported to US authorities in the first half of 2021 alone, setting a pace to beat totals for the whole previous decade as cyber-extortion booms.
The figure is also 42 percent higher than the amount divulged by financial institutions for all of 2020, the US Treasury report said, and there are strong indicators the true cost could be in the billions.
"If current trends continue, (reports) filed in 2021 are projected to have a higher ransomware-related transaction value than... filed in the previous 10 years combined," said Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network.
The heists involve breaking into a company or institution's network to encrypt its data, then demanding a ransom, typically paid via cryptocurrency in exchange for the digital key to unlock it.
At around noon on Friday, firefighters were dispatched to a neighborhood in Australia’s capital city to hunt for the source of a potential gas leak after reports of a pungent smell wafting around the area. At the time, Canberra resident Phuong Tran jokingly remarked on social media that the cause...
(Reuters) - Spirit AeroSystems said on Friday it did not buy parts directly from an Italian sub-contractor under scrutiny over flawed parts on Boeing's 787 Dreamliner, but had taken action over parts Spirit had purchased indirectly. On Thursday, Boeing said some 787 Dreamliner parts were improperly made over the past...
(Reuters) -Square Inc Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey said on Friday the fintech firm is looking to build a bitcoin mining system based on custom silicon and open source for individuals as well as businesses. This would add to Square's existing bitcoin-focused projects including a business to build an open...
The killing of British MP Sir David Amess has highlighted the dilemma facing politicians worldwide. How can you be an open, accessible people's representative and yet still protect your personal safety?. We asked our correspondents around the world to tells us how lawmakers cope where they are. Brazil. By Katy...
The number of businesses that registered as insolvent last month was the highest since the pandemic began, Government figures show.According to data from the Insolvency Service there were 1,446 company insolvencies across England and Wales in September – up from 1,349 in August and 928 from the same time last year.The figures come after the Bank of England warned last week that higher borrowing during the pandemic had likely put more businesses at risk.We're unlocking investment through the £20bn a year super deduction, the biggest two-year business tax cut in modern British history.Treasury spokesperson“The increase in debt – though...
Australian police have announced the seizure of the largest heroin shipment ever recorded in the country, worth around A$140 million (£76m; $104m). Authorities said the shipment, which weighed 450kg, included 1,290 packages of heroin with unique red branding. The seizure was made at the Port of Melbourne - Australia's largest...
A formerly homeless couple have a chance to buy a house for £1 under a scheme to help key workers and others on to the property ladder. Tim Perry and Aaron Parsons are among the first tenants who have moved into 12 new houses at a development in Wednesfield, Wolverhampton.
Comments / 1