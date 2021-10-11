CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gambling

Star Entertainment: Shares fall on money laundering claim

By Long Reads
BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShares in Australian gambling giant Star Entertainment have slumped after allegations that it enabled illegal activity at its casinos for years. A joint report by three news outlets implicated the firm in suspected money laundering, organised crime and fraud. The company's main rival Crown Resorts was hit by similar claims...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 1

Related
theedgemarkets.com

Star tumbles 21% on report it enabled suspected laundering

(Oct 11): Star Entertainment Group Ltd. shares tumbled after the Sydney Morning Herald reported the company has enabled suspected money laundering, organized crime and fraud at its Australian casinos for years. The stock fell as much as 21% in Sydney after the newspaper said Star wooed big-spending gamblers allegedly linked...
GAMBLING
American Banker

NatWest faces £340 million money laundering fine

NatWest Group could face a fine of several hundred million pounds from the U.K.’s financial watchdog after pleading guilty to three criminal charges of money laundering. The bank admitted that it failed to prevent money laundering at an English gold dealer. NatWest took in some 365 million pounds ($500 million) in deposits over five years, more than two-thirds of which was in cash despite the gold dealer indicating an annual revenue of 15 million pounds per year.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Barton
Computer Weekly

NatWest admits to weaknesses in anti-money laundering systems

NatWest has admitted that operational failures, including weaknesses in automated monitoring systems, meant that it failed to prevent the money laundering of £400m. The bank pleaded guilty at Westminster magistrates court to failing to comply with anti-money laundering regulations between 2012 and 2016. Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) regulations mean finance...
PUBLIC SAFETY
infosecurity-magazine.com

NatWest Pleads Guilty in £400m Money Laundering Case

A leading UK high street bank has pleaded guilty to failing to stop a massive money-laundering operation carried out by a business customer. Criminal charges were brought against NatWest by regulator the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) under the UK’s Money Laundering Regulations 2007. The lender, which is state-backed, entered a...
ECONOMY
The Independent

NatWest admits guilt in first prosecution of bank under money laundering laws

NatWest has admitted three counts of failing to properly monitor £365 million deposited into a customer’s account.It is the first time a financial institution has faced criminal prosecution under anti-money laundering laws in the UK.The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said NatWest failed to adhere to the requirements of anti-money laundering legislation in relation to Fowler Oldfield Ltd’s account between November 7 2013 and June 23 2016.Fowler Oldfield was a century-old jeweller based in Bradford.It was shut down following a police raid in 2016.NatWest now faces a fine of up to £240 million.FCA prosecutor Clare Montgomery QC told Westminster magistrates that...
ECONOMY
finextra.com

Singapore preps data sharing platform to tackle money laundering

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is building a digital platform that lets banks share information on customers and transactions in order to tackle money laundering, terrorism financing and proliferation financing. Called Cosmic (Collaborative Sharing of ML/TF Information & Cases), the platform will enable financial institutions to securely share information...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Money Laundering#Crown Resorts#Australian
Daily Mail

Eagle-eyed Woolworths customer decodes a tiny symbol on her receipt to discover she was overcharged at the checkout - so what does it mean?

Supermarket giant Woolworths has admitted to a blunder made on a customer's transaction after the savvy shopper decoded an obscure symbol on her receipt. The customer named Julie took to Facebook on Tuesday after her usual shop at the Culburra Beach branch in NSW to ask the grocer why she had been charged GST on a 125g tin of 'Deep Cove Sardines in Oil'.
RETAIL
AFP

$590 mn in ransomware payments reported to US in 2021 as attacks surge

New data out Friday showed $590 million in ransomware-related payments were reported to US authorities in the first half of 2021 alone, setting a pace to beat totals for the whole previous decade as cyber-extortion booms. The figure is also 42 percent higher than the amount divulged by financial institutions for all of 2020, the US Treasury report said, and there are strong indicators the true cost could be in the billions. "If current trends continue, (reports) filed in 2021 are projected to have a higher ransomware-related transaction value than... filed in the previous 10 years combined," said Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network. The heists involve breaking into a company or institution's network to encrypt its data, then demanding a ransom, typically paid via cryptocurrency in exchange for the digital key to unlock it.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Casinos
NewsBreak
Gambling
Place
Sydney
US News and World Report

Square CEO Dorsey Says Looking to Build a Bitcoin Mining System - Tweet

(Reuters) -Square Inc Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey said on Friday the fintech firm is looking to build a bitcoin mining system based on custom silicon and open source for individuals as well as businesses. This would add to Square's existing bitcoin-focused projects including a business to build an open...
BUSINESS
BBC

Sir David Amess killing: Security for politicians is a global dilemma

The killing of British MP Sir David Amess has highlighted the dilemma facing politicians worldwide. How can you be an open, accessible people's representative and yet still protect your personal safety?. We asked our correspondents around the world to tells us how lawmakers cope where they are. Brazil. By Katy...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Business insolvencies at highest level since pandemic began

The number of businesses that registered as insolvent last month was the highest since the pandemic began, Government figures show.According to data from the Insolvency Service there were 1,446 company insolvencies across England and Wales in September – up from 1,349 in August and 928 from the same time last year.The figures come after the Bank of England warned last week that higher borrowing during the pandemic had likely put more businesses at risk.We're unlocking investment through the £20bn a year super deduction, the biggest two-year business tax cut in modern British history.Treasury spokesperson“The increase in debt – though...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Australian police make record $104m heroin seizure

Australian police have announced the seizure of the largest heroin shipment ever recorded in the country, worth around A$140 million (£76m; $104m). Authorities said the shipment, which weighed 450kg, included 1,290 packages of heroin with unique red branding. The seizure was made at the Port of Melbourne - Australia's largest...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Former homeless couple can buy Wednesfield home for £1

A formerly homeless couple have a chance to buy a house for £1 under a scheme to help key workers and others on to the property ladder. Tim Perry and Aaron Parsons are among the first tenants who have moved into 12 new houses at a development in Wednesfield, Wolverhampton.

Comments / 0

Community Policy