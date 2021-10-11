CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merchants Bank Trust Department recognized by BTC Capital Management

By Suzanne Rook
southernminn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Merchants Bank Trust Department has been recognized as a Premier Partner by investment management partner BTC Capital Management for the department’s growth, according to Masood Dehnavifar, Trust Department manager. “Over the last three years, our Trust Department has significantly expanded wealth management services across our footprint to serve more...

www.southernminn.com

